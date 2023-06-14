How much ever exciting Hindi and English web series are, the entertainment and comfort Telugu web series offer is what most of us prefer. Be it the ease of watching it in a known language or looking at familiar faces playing the characters, these series are the go-to options for a simple watch. From anthologies and romantic dramas to crime thrillers and comedies, these latest Telugu web series on OTT platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, Aha, and more are sure to grab your attention.

Here are the latest Telugu web series available on OTT for a riveting binge.

Shaitan

Starring Rishi, Anisha Dama, Nitin Prasanna, and others in lead roles, Shaitan is a crime thriller series directed by Mahi. The plot revolves around a group of criminals who go to any extent to remove the obstacles in their unlawful ways. A stringent cop is on their trail and hunts relentlessly to bring them to justice.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Dead Pixels

Dead Pixels is a Telugu adaptation of the famous British comedy series of the same name. The series consists of six episodes in total. It is written by Akshay Poolla and directed by Aditya Mandala, starring Niharika Konidela, Sai Ronak, and Harsha Chemudu in prominent roles. The show portrays three friends whose lives revolve around an online video game and their obsession with the online world, splitting between their real and virtual lives.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Newsense

Newsense is a Telugu political drama that depicts the propaganda of the media industry which includes the bribery culture, authenticity of the news, moral dilemmas that a journalist faces, and the impact of news sensation. The series is directed by Sriprawin Kumar and written by Priyadarshini Ram. The star cast of the series includes Navdeep and Bindhu Madhavi.

OTT platform: Aha

Geetha Subramanyam

The story revolves around the lives of the main leads Geetha and Subbu as they work in the same software company. The twist starts when they are both put on a bizarre project with a rule that prohibits any romantic relationship between employees. Yet they fall for each other and try to hide the fact from their colleagues. This short series is directed by Siva Sai Vardhan. Supraj Ranga and Abhignya Vuthaluru play their respective roles of Subbu and Geetha.

OTT platform: Aha

Save the Tigers

Directed by Teja Kakumanu and created by Mahi V Raghav and Pradeep Advaitham, Save the Tigers is an upcoming Telugu comedy-drama series. The series stars Abhinav Gomatam, Priyadarshi, and Chaitanya Krishna in the lead roles. The plot connects three middle-class men frustrated with their married lives and their daily struggles to keep up with their wives. Hymavathi, Pavani Gangireddy, and Deviyani play the female lead, while Harsha Vardhan, Gangavva, Venu, Rohini, and Saddam play supporting roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Vyavastha

Avinash Chakraborthy is a ruthless advocate who aims to monopolise the legal system, and his law firm, Check Mate, is his strongest weapon besides his immense greed for power. But a junior lawyer with almost zero experience in legal battles goes against the mogul to fight for his ex-lover’s favour in the court of law. How does Vamsi plan to win the case? Vyavastha is a Telugu legal drama starring Karthik Rathnam, Sampath Raj, Hebah Patel, and Kamna Jetmalani as plot-defining characters.

OTT platform: Zee5

Anger Tales

Anger Tales is a Telugu anthology drama encapsulating the lives of four people dealing with different issues but with one common problem- burning anger. Directed by Prabhala Tilak, the Telugu series stars Venkatesh Maha, Tharun Bhascker, Madonna Sebastian, Suhas, Bindhu Madhavi, and Sriram Reddy Solasane in lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which one of these latest Telugu web series on OTT you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.