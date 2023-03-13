Kanukuntla Subhash Chandrabose, the Telugu lyricist, who carved a niche for himself with his hard-hitting lyrics, has now made history with his Oscar win, at the 95th Academy Awards for the magnum opus RRR. The renowned lyric writer has received attention on a global scale for his critically acclaimed work Naatu Naatu. With a successful career spanning over a period of 25 years, he has penned lyrics for over 3,600 songs, in over 850 films. The Oscar-winning lyricist Chandrabose has a reputation for penning down chord-striking lyrics, for which some of the songs written by him remain popular, despite having been released years ago.

Here are 7 heart-touching songs written by the Oscar winner, Chandrabose.

Student Number 1- Ekkado Putti

Composed and sung by renowned singer, M.M.Keeravani, this song features in the Telugu crime movie, Student Number 1. The movie was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and features Jr NTR, Gajala, and Rajeev Kanakala, in titular roles.

Naani- Pedave Palikina

Pedave Palikina is one of the biggest hit songs featured in the romantic movie, Naani. This is yet another musical masterpiece penned by Chandrabose and composed by one of the best music directors in the country, A.R. Rahman. Unnikrishnan and Sadhana Sargam are the melodious voices, behind the song. The Telugu romantic movie stars Mahesh Babu and Amisha Patel in the lead roles.

Rangasthalam- Orayyo

Orayyo, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, features in the Telugu movie, Rangasthalam. The lyricist Chandrobose himself gave vocals for the song. Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jagapati Babu, and Aadhi star in the action drama movie.

Nenunnanu-Nenunnanani

Nenunnanani, composed by M.M Keeravani, features in the romantic drama film, Nenunnanu. M.M. Keeravani and Sunitha are the singers for this hit song. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aarthi Agarwal, and Shriya Saran star in the movie.

Manam- Kani Penchina Ma Ammake

Kani Penchina Ma Ammake, from the movie Manam, was sung by Master Bharath. The Chandrabose song was composed by the renowned music director, Anoop Reubens. The Telugu comedy drama stars Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Arya- Feel My Love

The popular song, Feel My Love, from Arya, was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The reputed Telugu singer, K.K. melodiously voiced the love song. The romantic action film stars Allu Arjun and Anu Mehta, in pivotal roles.

Andhrudu- Pranamlo Pranamga

Pranamlo Pranamga was composed by the renowned music director, Kalyani Malik. The phenomenal Carnatic singer, K.S. Chitra voiced the song, featured in the movie, Andhrudu. The action drama film stars Gaurie Pandit, Sudeepa Pinky, Tottempudi Gopichand, and Salim Baig.

