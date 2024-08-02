Hello Vizagites, International Friendship Day is around the corner. What are your plans? If you have none yet, and are looking for something interesting or exciting to do this Friendship Day, here is the list of events in Vizag that you can go to with your best friend to make some wonderful new memories:

1. Pedal side-by-side at Cyclothon

Let’s burn some calories! Working out is fun when you have a good partner to do it with. This Friendship Day, go out with your gang of friends, participate in this online Cyclothon, and challenge yourself to cover an extra mile! You can use your digital watches or phones to calculate the distance. It’s a virtual event conducted by RJ14 Sports and Entertainment. All the participants will get bicycle souvenirs and the trophies will be sent by courier.

Click here for more info: https://www.townscript.com/e/international-friendship-day-cyclothon-2024-vizag

2. Sing your heart out at this live concert!

Calling out all the music lovers out there! This Friendship Day, you can immerse yourself in a musical extravaganza as Salman Ali, a former Indian idol winner, is going to perform at Raddison Blu. A night full of masti, music, and fun, lies in wait. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the night with your friends. One of the most anticipated events in Vizag, this live performance will surely leave you enchanted!

More info: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/salman-ali-live-in-concert-friendship-day/ET00405782

3. Vibe together at a band performance

Get ready for a heart-throbbing experience, as the band, Varnam, is on its way to the City of Destiny! This band’s regional tunes along with their high energy levels, will take you to a euphoric world. Mark your calendars for this spectacular musical performance at The Gateway Hotel.

More info: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9e8kboxg-A/?igsh=Mzd1NDh0cGplcTZ4

4. DJ Night – Dance till you drop

Delicious food, drinks, and music – what could be a better way to celebrate Friendship Day? Let your feet talk to the rhythm of Bollywood music by DJ Klone at MYZ-UNO. The brewpub is running ‘Bash Bonanza’, a week full of celebrations on the occasion of Friendship Day.

More info: https://www.instagram.com/myzunovzg/reel/C-CzITRuUQz/

5. Make new friends at Strangers Meet

Friendship is a magical journey where those who were once strangers turn into best friends – and then slowly become family! On this special day, make new connections offline by attending Thrifty X Strangers Meet at Escape Room, Madhapur. You might find your next best friend here!

More info: https://insider.in/thrifty-x-strangers-meet-vizag-age-2136-jul28-2024/event

6. Enjoy unique beats at this music show

This Friendship Day, step into the world of music, where tradition meets modernity! Sickflip is a renowned music composer with magical melodies sourced from all over the corners of the world, and he is coming to the Bamboo Bay at The Park, Visakhapatnam, to mesmerize you with his soulful music. Blending tribal music with the funk of his electric guitar, DJ Swarup is also in the line-up.

More info: https://insider.in/friendship-day-2024-ft-sickflip-swarup-varma-the-park-vizag-aug4-2024/event

7. Paint new memories at ‘Art Brunch’

Friends, beverages, and art is the perfect recipe for a delightful day! This friendship day, unleash your creativity with your best friend at this Art Brunch. Make everlasting memories and sketches at Fairfield Hotel, Visakhapatnam. You can make splendid art while enjoying mouthwatering delicacies.

More info: https://www.instagram.com/fairfieldvisakhapatnam?igsh=MTUzYTFuZHB4cDlldw==

With a lineup of amazing events and parties to look forward to, get your fill of this Friendship Day in Vizag by spending a lot of cherished moments with your loved ones.

