With the commencement of February, most of us are looking forward to what OTT platforms have up their sleeves for entertainment. However, the content on Disney Plus Hotstar looks quite promising. Be it movies, web series or documentaries, Hotstar is here to spoil us thoroughly throughout the month. To keep yourselves entertained and busy this September, make sure to catch up with these web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar. Have a fun time binging on them!

Here is the list of new web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar this September.

I Am Groot S2

The series, set between Guardians of the Galaxy events, follows Baby Groot on perilous excursions, featuring MCU characters. Lepore directs and writes, with Marvel Studios Animation producing. In the first season, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel voice Baby Groot from the MCU films.

Release date: 6 September 2023

Han River Police

At Han River Police Station, Han Doo-Jin, a passionate and hot-tempered police officer, partners with his polar opposite, Lee Cheon-Seok. Together with colleagues Do Na-Hee and Kim Ji-Soo, they protect Han River visitors and solve crimes. Kim Sang-Cheol created and stars in the series alongside Han Doo-Jin, Lee Cheon-Seok, Go Gi-Seok, Do Na-Hee, and Kim Ji-Soo.

Release date: September 13, 2023

Kaala

This gripping series features an Intelligence Bureau officer tackling a convoluted case, entwining criminal masterminds, power struggles, and revenge. It stars Abhijit Sinha and Bejoy Nambiar, with notable performances by Awrko Roy and Satish Badal.

Release date: 15 September 2023

The Other Black Girl

The primary cast of this series includes Kara Brown, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Gus Hickey, and Rashida Jones. The story revolves around Nella, a black editing assistant at a white New York City publishing company. Her excitement grows when Hazel, a new colleague, arrives, but the question lingers: Is Hazel a friend or a foe?

Release date: 13 September 2023

Athidhi

Venu Thottempudi, the protagonist of the show, marks his web debut in Athidhi. The series also features talented actors such as Avantika Mishra, Aditi Gautam, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Ravi Varma, and Chanakya Tejas.

Release date: 19 September 2023

The Worst of Evil

The Worst of Evil is an eagerly awaited South Korean streaming television series that boasts a star-studded cast including Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, and Im Se-mi. Taking place in the 1990s, the series delves into the world of undercover police investigators. Their mission: infiltrate a vast criminal syndicate orchestrating the illicit drug trade connecting Korea, China, and Japan.

Release date: 27 September 2023

The Freelancer

Starring Mohit Rana and Anupam Kher, The Freelancer is an upcoming Hindi action thriller series directed by Bhav Dhulia. A daredevil is sent on a mission to war-torn Syria to extract a young girl held captive. How he saves her life and escapes the living hell forms the rest

Release date: 1 September 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar this week of September you are excited to watch the most.