We have all felt the dearth of Hindi movie releases this year. Not many movies have been released in theatres. In fact, the theatres have also not been up and running continuously due to phases of lockdown. Thereby, the OTT platforms in India have cashed in on this opportunity and acquired direct-to-digital release rights for many highly-anticipated movie releases. And while theatres have now opened in many parts of the country, people still prefer to watch movies from the comfort and safety of their homes. While Bollywood didn’t deliver in the first half of 2021, the omens appear to be significantly better for the remainder of the year. In the upcoming weeks, some exciting Hindi movies are slated to release on various OTT platforms that we can binge with our families. Among them, the biggest announcement is Bhuj: The Pride of India whose trailer recently caused a lot of buzz on social media.

Here are 6 upcoming Hindi movies releasing on OTT platforms in the coming weeks that people should add to their binge-list.

#1. Toofaan

This Farhan Akhtar-starrer has had to wait a long time for its release. First, its theatrical release was changed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Then, the movie was announced to be released directly on Amazon Prime Video in May 2021 but that didn’t pan out either. Now, this sports drama is finally seeing the light of day and should be on everyone’s to-watch list.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

Release date – 16 July 2021

#2. 14 Phere

Vikrant Massey is riding high on the rave reviews for his performance in Haseen Dillruba. He will be next seen in the social comedy-drama 14 Phere which is about a couple who decide to stage 2 weddings in order to get married. Kriti Kharbanda will play the female lead while Vinay Pathak and Gauhar Khan are also there in the film in prominent roles.

Where to watch – Zee5

Release date – 23 July 2021

#3. Hungama 2

Acclaimed comedy director Priyadarshan, who has delivered hit comedies like Hera Pheri (2000), Bhagam Bhag (2006) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) in the past, is returning to Bollywood. His upcoming movie, Hungama 2 is a remake of his 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram. Starring Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty in the lead, this movie is a sequel to Hungama (2003), which was also directed by Priyadarshan, but has an entirely unrelated story. The movie’s trailer suggests that it is going to be a laughter riot.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Release date – 23 July 2021

#4 Mimi

It has been a while since Bollywood has yielded a movie with a social message. Mimi is an attempt at filling that gap. This comedy-drama starring Kriti Sanon in the lead is about a young woman who decides to be a surrogate for an American couple and has to face opposition from society for it. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in supporting roles, Mimi is a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011).

Where to watch – Netflix, JioCinema

Release date – 30 July 2021

#5 Shershaah

The latest of all upcoming Hindi movies announced for a direct release on OTT platforms, Shershaah is a biopic on the life of Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra will be essaying the role of the late Param Vir Chakra awardee while Kiara Advani will be portraying his fiance. Initially slated to release in July last year, Shershaah has had to wait a whole year and is finally here for people to watch.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

Release date – 12 August 2021

#6 Bhuj: The Pride of India

When the trailer of Ajay Devgn’s next, Bhuj: The Pride of India, was released on Monday, it received rave reviews from viewers and generated a lot of interest in the movie’s release. From an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Pranitha Subhash to the thrilling action sequences, there’s a lot of good in this movie. Besides, it also has Sharad Kelkar (who has been gaining a lot of following on the internet) in a supporting role.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Release date – 13 August 2021

So, now, there are two upcoming patriotic Hindi movies to watch on Independence Day 2021 and since they are releasing on OTT platforms, you can maybe watch both Shershaah and Bhuj: The Pride of India on the national holiday.