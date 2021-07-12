It’s coming soon. The official trailer of Bhuj: The Pride Of India, starring Ajay Devgn, dropped this Monday morning keeping the “Monday blues” at bay. Taking to his social handles, Ajay Devgn released the teaser writing “When bravery becomes your armour, every step leads you to victory!”.

Experience the untold story of the greatest battle ever fought, #BhujThePrideOfIndia. Trailer out now : https://t.co/o85HWqDVd9 Releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 12, 2021

The film Bhuj: The Pride Of India is based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The plot depicts the series of incidents that IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport, had experienced to protect India. The main one being the reconstruction of an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women, from a local village in Madhapar.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, it provides all the elements of one of the greatest wars ever fought. With missile launches, deadly strikes, attacks and more, the trailer of Bhuj promises an exciting story that will recreate the untold story of a great battle and Ajay Devgn appears to be his usual ice-cool aggressive. It is also said to have a spectacular dance performance by Sonakshi Sinha and a mysterious appearance of Sanjay Dutt.

The film is presented by T-Series and Ajay Devgn Films. Since its announcement, it has been high on patriotic fervor and national emotion. One of the producers, Bhushan Kumar, had earlier said in a statement, “This courageous tale needs to be told because we want the current, and the coming generation, to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. He was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik?”

Catch Bhuj: The Pride Of India on 13 August only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.