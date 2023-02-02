There is so much happening in our world today. Instagram, Tiktok, Snapchat and every other social media platform change the latest trends or fads almost every minute. It is not uncommon for something no one knew about yesterday to become the buzz in every conversation today. OTT platforms have also followed this trend, producing new content every odd day. Movie releases have become quite the hare to catch. Everyone around seems to be talking about some new movie or the other that you may not have heard of. So that you don’t miss out on all the fun conversations,

Here is a list of 6 trending Indian movies on Netflix right now that you can watch to stay up to date.

18 Pages

This movie has the most twists on the list of trending Indian movies on Netflix. 18 Pages is a modern-day love story with as many twists as a love story to remain for romantic drama fans of today. This movie tells the tale of a recently heartbroken man who falls in love with a stranger by reading what she’s written in a notebook. The story develops as he tries to find out who she is from what she has written. This film stars Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran. It is directed by Painati Surya Pratap.

Mission Majnu

Inspired by the tense condition between India and Pakistan during the 1970s, this spy thriller follows the story of an Indian RAW field agent. After being sent to find out about a nuclear project in Pakistan, agent Amandeep Singh has to navigate the difficulties of his work and look after his blind girlfriend. The movie stars Siddhartha Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

An Action Hero

An actor finds himself in trouble when he gets into a scuffle with a politician. He is pursued by the politician’s brother who seeks revenge all the way to the UK. along the way, he has to deal with a damaged reputation, police who want to arrest him and an unexpected new antagonist. This movie stars Ayushmann Khurana and Jaideep Ahiawat. It is directed by Anirudh Iyer.

Raangi

An online channel reporter found a fake Facebook account in her name in contact with a Libyan terrorist group. This causes trouble for her and her family. However, the FBI see this as an opportunity to shut down the terrorist group. Raangi is directed by M. Saravanan and stars actress Trisha in the lead role.

Kaapa

When an IT professional finds out that his wife is a gangster, he tries to rectify all the conflicts she has with people. However, things don’t end up being that simple. This action thriller stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Asif Ali. It is directed by Shaji Kailas.

Gatti Kushti

Veera, a man who is rich and free of worries, wants a bride who fits his expectations. He however ends up marrying a woman who is the complete opposite of him. Gatti Kushti stars Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles and is directed by Chella Ayyavu.

Let us know your favourite of these trending Indian movies on Netflix.