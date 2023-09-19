Taking a break from work to enjoy a series can genuinely provide relaxation. Nevertheless, the level of satisfaction frequently depends on finishing the storyline. Amazon Prime Video presents a solution with its assortment of mini web series, which can be consumed in just one day. These concise narratives offer an ideal means of escapism, enabling you to fully engage in captivating plots, character growth, and neatly resolved cliffhangers within a few short hours.

Here are the mini web series you can watch on Amazon Prime Video

Lucky Guy

Starring Swagger Sharma in the lead role, Lucky Guy is an upcoming Hindi fantasy drama. A boy loses his mom moments after his birth but is blessed with a lucky charm by mysterious priests. The protagonist grows up with his adopted family and finds luck at every turn until a rare celestial occurrence erases it all. How does he adjust to the new normalcy?

Half CA

CA aspirants, finally here’s a series that represents your struggles. Half CA talks about two CA aspirants who come from two different ends of the spectrum of the course and embark on a journey of one of the toughest courses in the country. The series is directed by Pratish Mehta. The leading roles of the show are Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Rohit Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Manu Bisht, Rohan Joshi and Prit Kamani.

Highway Love

Two people whose paths cross on a lonely highway as they set out on a journey of love, redemption, and self-discovery, exploring their pasts and coming to terms with who they really are. The actors in this show are Gayatri Bhardwaj, Anshuman Malhotra, Ritvik Sahore, and Gunnit Cour.

Crushed

Sam and Aadhya, two sidekicks, have never been noticed by anyone at Lucknow Central Convent school since they have always lived in the shadow of their well-known closest friends. A surprisingly simple friendship starts when the two of them eventually see one another, although in embarrassing and odd circumstances. They have a sense of belonging for the first time in their life. Will it be as simple to fall in love, and how long can two sidekicks stay the heroes of their own love tale until fears, shifting relationships, and growing pains overwhelm them?

School Friends

A slice-of-life show that follows the lives of five eccentric high school students who have just started 11th Commerce as they deal with friendships, heartbreaks, peer pressure, and most importantly discovering their true selves. Aruna Giri, Ansh Pandey, Manav Soneji, and Alisha Parveen play key roles.

Your Honor

Kang-ho, a prisoner, is compelled to assume the position of judge from his identical twin when the latter mysteriously vanishes. Boo Sung-cheol directed this series starring Yoon Shi-yoon, Lee Yoo-young, Park Byung-eun, and Kwon Nara.

