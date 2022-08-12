Weekends and movies are like a made for each other couple. Especially, if the movies are highly content-driven, there is nothing like it. Malayalam movies are the perfect justification for the above statement. Mollywood never failed to keep satisfy the audience, proving its mettle time and again. If you are wondering what to do this weekend, you must add these recent Malayalam movies available on OTT platforms to your watch list.

Read on for the list of recent Malayalam movies to watch on OTT platforms this weekend.

19(1)(a)

Written and directed by debutant Indhu VS, 19(1)(a) is an upcoming Malayalam film starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. This movie marks the debut of Vijay Sethupathi as a lead in a Malayalam flick. Nithya Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Indrans, and others play supporting roles in the movie. The movie is skipping theatrical release and is directly being released on OTT this week.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Vaashi

Starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles, Vaashi is a Malayalam courtroom drama directed by Vishnu G Raghav. The plot revolves around two self-made determined lawyers who are in love. They now have to face each other in court as they take the opposite sides of a case. This causes a clash between their professional and personal lives and it begins to jeopardize their relationship.

OTT platform: Netflix

Dear Friend

Directed by Vineeth Kumar, Dear Friend is a Malayalam movie starring Tovino Thomas and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The plot follows a group of friends living together in Bangalore whose lives are full of fun, joy, and thrill trying to establish a start-up. But the plot takes a turn when one of them suddenly disappears. Where did he go? What made him leave his friends?

OTT platform: Netflix

Kunjeldho

Written and directed by Mathukkutty, Kunjeldho is a Malayalam rom-com released in July OTT. The movie stars Asif Ali, Gopika Udayan, and Siddique in prominent roles. The plot of this movie revolves around the love story between two college students, Kunjeldho and Niveditha. How they win their families’ support forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Zee5

Kaduva

Kaduva is a 2022 Malayalam revenge drama directed by Shaji Kailas. Set in the 1990s, the plot of the movie revolves around the rift between a rubber farmer and a high-cadre police officer. How the police officer plays games to get the farmer behind the bars and how the farmer gets his revenge unfolds through a series of interesting incidents. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and Samyuktha Menon play the lead roles in Kaduva.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Malayankunju

Initially released in theatres on 22 July 2022, Malayankunju is a Malayalam film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The movie stars Fahadh Faasil and Rajisha Vijayan. Malayankunju revolves around a survivor of a landslide that destroys many lives in the high ranges of Kerala. How the electrician copes with his father’s death and finds his way back to a normal life form the crux of the plot. AR Rahman composed the music for this movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

