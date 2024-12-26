With just a handful of days left in December, the end of 2024 is nearly upon us. If you’re looking for new ways to spend the last few hours of the year, why not indulge in the good ol’ habit of watching something entertaining? The new OTT releases this week have some strong contenders! Here’s a handpicked list of the six top latest OTT releases to stream on the last six days of the year:

1. Jump-Start My Heart

This heartfelt Spanish-language series introduces Javi, a grieving young widower, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he discovers a letter from his late wife, Mia, on his birthday. In it, Mia leaves him a list of women she believes he must meet to rediscover love and happiness. Poignant and hopeful, this series beautifully explores grief, love, and second chances.

Release Date: 25 December

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

2. Squid Game 2

The highly anticipated sequel to the globally popular Squid Game is finally here. Set three years after Seong Gi-hun’s harrowing victory, this season delves into his decision to return to the deadly competition instead of pursuing his dreams abroad. With a fresh set of cash-strapped contestants and heart-stopping children’s games, the stakes are higher, and the dangers are deadlier.

Release Date: 26 December

Streaming On: Netflix

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Get ready for a spine-chilling laugh riot with the third instalment of this beloved horror-comedy franchise. Set in the streets of Kolkata, the film follows Rooh Baba as he ventures into a haunted estate. Here, he encounters two vindictive spirits, both claiming to be the infamous Manjulika. Packed with spooky thrills and hilarious twists, this film promises an unforgettable ride.

Release Date: 27 December

Streaming On: Netflix

4. Gladiator II

The epic saga continues with Gladiator II, where Lucius, nephew of the legendary Maximus, seeks revenge after witnessing his uncle’s death years ago. With Rome’s emperors threatening his homeland, Lucius steps into the Colosseum, ready to reclaim honor and glory. Filled with breathtaking action and emotional depth, this historical drama is a must-watch.

Release Date: 25 December

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

5. Your Fault

A sequel to 2023’s My Fault, this romantic drama follows Noah and Nick as they navigate the complexities of young love and personal growth. Despite their parents’ disapproval, the duo remains steadfast. As Noah begins university and Nick focuses on his career, they face new relationships and challenges. This film dives deeper into Nick’s transformation and his commitment to leaving his rebellious past behind.

Release Date: 27 December

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

6. Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe returns with its fifth film, Singham Again. This time, DCP Bajirao Singham faces Zubair Hafeez, grandson of the infamous Omar Hafeez. When Zubair abducts Singham’s wife, Avni, Singham sets out on a relentless mission to save her and dismantle Zubair’s dangerous operations. Packed with high-octane action and gripping drama, this is a perfect end-of-year entertainer.

Release Date: 27 December

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

So, grab a snack, find a cosy spot on the couch, and begin the last week of the year with these wonderful new OTT releases! Whether you love action, mythology, or romance, you’re sure to find something worth watching in this list.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.