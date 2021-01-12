The year 2020 witnessed OTT platforms taking centre-stage with content that kept us company while we stayed indoors for the best part of the year. Telugu streaming platform, Aha, has stepped up its game by delivering exciting movies and series, with the likes of Colour Photo, Johar, and Sam Jam among others. With the OTT platform looking to entertain the audience with more exciting content in the coming days, let us take a quick recap of all the must-watch shows streaming currently on Aha.

List of must-watch shows streaming on Aha:

#1 Sam Jam

Launched on Diwali 2020, Sam Jam witnessed Actress Samantha Akkineni donning the role of a host. Exuding her charisma, the young actress hosted the talk show with several leading stars including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, and others taking part in it.

#2 CommitMental

The web-series stars Bigg Boss fame Punarnavi Bhupalam and Udbhav Raghunandan aka Chicago Subbarao. This Aha original tells the story of a young couple, Anu and Phani, who after being in a long-distance relationship for three years, face the prospect of marriage. The series is an official remake of the popular TVF’s web-drama Permanent Roommates.

#3 Addham

The three-episode series, Addham, was written and filmed during the lockdown. Connected by the theme ‘Morality is a shifting goalpost’, the three stories present characters that are forced to introspect on what’s morally right in a given situation, and in the process, heal old wounds. Sundara Murthy’s music score, along with the performances, amp up Addham which tries to venture beyond the realm of romance, comedy, and crime in the landscape of Telugu content in the OTT space.

#4 Locked

Before garnering appreciation for his performance in Uma Maheswara Ugra Rupasya, Actor Satyadev starred in this web series by Aha. The seven-episode series portrays the happenings that transpired at a dimly lit house on a rainy night. Each episode begins with an origin story of the various strands before it morphs into what is happening in the present day. The performances of Satyadev, Samyukta Hornad, and veteran actress, Sri Lakshmi are top-notch. If you are a fan of thrillers Locked on Aha should be on your checklist.

#5 Tamasha with Harsha

Hosted by Comedian and YouTuber Harsha Chemudu, the show is a quirky and fun ride. With Harsha’s impeccable comic timing, each episode has been packed with laughs while giving an insight into the guest’s lives. From actors Navdeep to Karthik Gummakonda, an interesting lineup of celebrities were featured on the talk show.

#6 SIN

Directed by Naveen Medaram, SIN talks about the unspoken toxic masculinity that exists in society. The seven-episodes-long web series traces the journey of a small-town girl, Nandita, who undergoes marital abuse. With fine performances from the cast, the first season ends on an intriguing note. If you enjoy watching social and psychological dramas, this definitely fits the bill.