Known for great food, busy cities, and rich history, the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is also home to some of the most visited tourist destinations in the country. From vast beaches to lush green hill stations and rich architectural heritage sites, AP has all a traveller looks forward to. If you happen to be a photographer and are looking for some great places to test your skills or add beauty to your portfolio, there is a long list of places in Andhra Pradesh that you must visit. Visit this land of mesmerising tourist destinations to treat your sore eyes.

Here is the list of must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh that are a photographer’s paradise.

Papikondalu

Tropical rainforests, three beautiful hills, and the blue Godavari River snaking through it make Papikondalu one of the breathtaking tourist places in Andhra Pradesh. Accessible by A/C boats, the ride usually lasts for the entire day, starting from Rajahmundry up to the hills. The journey promises verdant greenery on both sides, and it’s fascinating to sit and enjoy views of the different shades of green. The destination has picturesque cottages and bamboo huts, and you can camp and trek here. Alternatively, a day trip can also be planned here, and you can return in the evening. Don’t forget to try the scrumptious breakfast served on the boat. Do try the local food, which is available on the boat, and is often prepared in one of the villages en route.

Maredumilli

A nature lover’s paradise located in the dense forests of the Eastern Ghats, near Rajahmundry, Maredumilli is a picturesque holiday location with green grasslands encircled by hills with many streams flowing over undulating rocks. Bhupathipalem Reservoir, Jalatharangini Waterfalls, Rampa Waterfalls, Amruthadhara Waterfalls, and the Manyam Viewpoint are a few places one can visit. This little village developed by the Forest Department as an Eco-tourism Centre is about 228 kilometres from Vizag.

Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

Next on our list of must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh is Coringa. This destination is located close to Kakinada and is a treat for nature lovers. One of India’s largest and most well-protected mangrove forests, its abundance of flora and fauna makes it a perfect place for a forest safari. Interestingly, if you wish to carry a plastic bottle of water, you may be asked to deposit some money, and collect it while leaving, once you’ve shown the bottle. There are seats provided to relax and immerse in the greenery, freshness, peace, and echoes of birds chirping. You can opt for a boat ride that takes you along the river as it unites into the sea. To be planned as a day trip, it is recommended to have a vehicle, either owner or hired, as the sanctuary is located in a remote area and transportation is challenging.

Gandikota

A small village, known as the Indian Grand Canyon, is situated on the right bank of the river Pennar in the Kadapa District of AP. With beautiful landscapes, greenery, wild forests, natural resources and deep valleys, this place is suitable for jeep safaris and trekking. With a stunningly scenic view, there’s much to do here, and one can visit the Gandikota Fort, the Madhavaraya Swami Temple and the Raghunatha Swami Temple too. Visitors can also witness the beauty of the Jama Masjid, a Pigeon Tower, and other striking architectural wonders. One can choose to stay overnight in the resort or opt for staying in tents as well.

Undavalli

Undavalli Caves are located near Vijayawada and date back to the 4th century. The caves are finely sculpted with the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, as they were formed under the rule of Guptas, ardent devotees of Vishnu. These monolithic structures were carved out of solid sandstone and the largest of these caves is a four-storeyed formation. Undavalli Caves are home to Buddhist artwork, depictions of Hindu Gods and rishis. These caves were once home to Buddhist and Jain monks. This architectural wonderland is a must-visit if capturing the rich heritage of our land is your cup of tea.

Araku

Last but not the least, Araku is a beautiful valley in the Eastern Ghats situated around 115 km away from Vizag. This exotic natural beauty is a visual treat for your sore eyes. There are many cosy cottages around to accommodate. It is surrounded by beautiful caves, waterfalls, and streams flowing by the side of the roads. Do not miss out on the Borra Caves, coffee plantation, Tyda, Ananthagiri and the Tribal Museum. You can plan either a day-long trip here or even stay overnight, as the options for staying are plenty. Do try to take the train ride from Visakhapatnam, to witness the green hills around you and travel through the many tunnels en route.

