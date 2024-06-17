This June, an exciting list of new movies is releasing various OTT platforms, offering a fun time right from the comfort of your home. Whether you’re in the mood for suspenseful thrillers, touching dramas, or exhilarating action, there’s something for everyone. So, grab your popcorn, find your cosiest spot, and prepare to be transported by the latest OTT releases.

1. Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution

This new documentary celebrates over a century of queer humor, delving into key icons and movements while also tackling the disheartening pattern of traditionalistic backlash that follows every stride of social progress for the LGBTQIA+ community. Essential viewing for all. For more queer movies to celebrate Pride Month, read this list.

Release date: 19 June 2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

2. Aranmanai 4

A man sets out to unravel the mystery behind his sister’s enigmatic death. His quest plunges him into a maelstrom of chaos and terror.

Release date: 21 June 2024

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. Nadikar

This film chronicles the journey of superstar David Padikkal, a beloved actor who must introspect to discover his true self beyond his public persona. Fans of Tovino Thomas should mark this among the notable OTT releases.

Release date: 21 June 2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

4. Trigger Warning

A seasoned Special Forces commando inherits her father’s bar and soon faces the challenge of running it while contending with a violent local gang.

Release date: 21 June 2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

5. Federer: Twelve Final Days

This documentary provides an intimate look at tennis legend Roger Federer’s final days in his career, focusing on his preparation for the 2022 Laver Cup. Featuring emotional moments and interviews with Federer, his wife Mirka, and rivals like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, it offers a moving portrayal of an athlete facing retirement.

Release date: 20 June 2024

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Kleks Academy

Based on Jan Brzechwa’s Polish fantasy novel, this adaptation invites viewers into a magical world where young Ada Niezgódka finds a portal to the fantastical Kleks Academy. Guided by the quirky Professor Ambroży Kleks, Ada embarks on a journey of magical learning and self-discovery, uncovering deep family secrets in the process.

Release date: 19 June 2024

Streaming platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these new movies releasing on OTT this week of June you are excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for monthly OTT updates