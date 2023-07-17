Movies are ingrained in our very being, evoking emotions and allowing us to immerse ourselves in each scene. We relate to every moment, finding a connection that resonates deeply within us. Indian films with compelling storylines have the power to touch our hearts through their enchanting songs, captivating scenes, and exquisite cinematography. The movies we will discuss in this article are nothing short of precious gems. While some have happy endings and others have more sombre conclusions, these critically acclaimed Indian movies on OTT share a common thread of being thought-provoking, leaving a profound impact on the viewer.

Without further ado, here are six critically acclaimed Indian movies on OTT that are bound to capture your heart.

Aliga

Directed by Hansal Mehta and featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, and Ashish Vidyarrthi, Aligarh revolves around the life of Dr Srinivas Ramchandra Siras. As the chairman and professor at Aligarh University for nearly two decades, he dedicated his life to serving the institution. However, loneliness becomes a companion in his old age, as he clings to the things that provide him comfort. Life, however, chooses to test those who remain calm with a massive blow. Dr Siras becomes embroiled in a sex scandal involving a male rickshaw puller. Determined to fight for justice, he files a case against the university, ultimately achieving an unexpected ending.

OTT platform: YouTube

Tumbbad

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah, Harsh K, Jyoti Malshe, Dhundiraj Prabhakar, and Rudra Soni, Tumbbad explores the story of Vinayak Rao, a man driven by greed for gold. The film delves into the mythology of the god Hastar, cursed for betraying his mother and other gods for material wealth. Intrigued by the legend, Vinayak embarks on a quest to uncover a hidden cave where the god is rumoured to possess invaluable gold coins. But what unfolds within the depths of the cave? To find out, one must watch this enthralling film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Court

Directed by Chaitanya Tamhane and featuring Vira Sathidar, Vivek Gomber, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Pradeep Joshi, Usha Bane, and Shirish Pawar, Court centres around Narayan Kamble, a protest singer accused of causing a manhole cleaner’s suicide. The film navigates the court case that unfolds against Narayan, examining whether he truly instigated the man’s tragic decision. Will the jury see through the accusations, and will Narayan emerge victorious from this legal battle, keeping his life intact?

OTT platforms: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

THITHI

Directed by Raam Reddy and starring Channegowda, Thammegowda, Abhishek HN, Pooja SM, and Singrigowda, Thithi revolves around Century Gowda, the oldest member of a family. When Century Gowda passes away, the film delves into how his three sons, Gaddappa, Thammanna, and Abhi, navigate their responsibilities and share the family fortune. How will they handle this transition and divide the legacy left behind?

OTT platform: Netflix

Ratsasan

Directed by Ram Kumar and featuring Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul, and Saravanan, Ratsasan follows the story of Arun Kumar, an aspiring filmmaker with a deep fascination for psychopaths. However, due to his parent’s insistence, he ends up joining the police force. Fate leads him to an intriguing case involving a psychopathic killer who follows a specific pattern in his murders. Arun sets out to decipher the pattern and apprehend the killer. How will he unravel the mystery?

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Village Rockstars

Directed by Rima Das and starring Bhanita Das, Basanti Das, and Manabendra Das, Village Rockstars portrays the journey of Dhunu, a young girl from a poor village who aspires to become a rockstar. Inspired by her circumstances, Dhunu sets out to form a band, defying societal expectations and limitations.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these critically acclaimed Indian movies on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.