With the weekend finally here, we can sit back, and catch up with the movies on our watchlist. How about making it more interesting by picking a horror movie? Horror movies are popular for engaging the audience with their gripping plots, extreme graphics, and ominous sound effects. Many times, we even end up covering our eyes for most parts of the film. Despite the anxiety horror movies induce, people still enjoy the genre. So invite your friends over, and host a movie marathon with these best horror movies on Amazon Prime. Switching off the lights for an eerie mood can make it more enthralling!

Check out these 6 best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video

Tumbbad

The residents of Tumbbad, dedicate a temple to Hastar, a monster who was never meant to be worshipped. Things turn catastrophic when a family tries to get their hands on Hastar’s cursed wealth. The Hindi film is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and stars Sohum Shah in the lead role. Tumbbad can be commended as one of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video.

IT

A shape-shifting monster, which disguises itself as a clown, preys on the children of Derry. A group of outcast kids decide to take it down together. The English film is directed by Andy Muschietti and stars Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård, Jeremy Ray Taylor and others.

Annabelle: Creation

A dollmaker and his wife, open up their home to a nun, and several girls, who were displaced by the closing of an orphanage. However, they all become victims of a possessed doll named, Anabelle, during their time there. The English movie stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Anthony LaPaglia, and Miranda Otto in prominent roles. Annabelle is directed by David F. Sandberg.

The Conjuring

The Perron family experience abnormal terrors, after moving to a farmhouse. They consult paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine, to get rid of the evil haunting them. The critically acclaimed film is directed by James Wan and stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston, and others.

Lights Out

Rebecca and her boyfriend, do everything they can to protect her step-brother, from a vengeful spirit that holds an attachment to her mother. The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, and Alexander DiPersia in the lead roles.

Host

Six friends decide to hold an online séance during the pandemic lockdown. Things go south as deadly supernatural forces start to attack them. This screen-life film stars Haley Bishop, Jemma Moore, Emma Webb, and others. It is directed by Rob Savage.

