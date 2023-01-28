When you put them individually, action sequences are thrilling to watch, and comedies are an amusing escape from reality. What if both genres were combined? Action comedies are quite popular among the masses, and the genres certainly complement each other. Netflix has a whole load of options to pick from in this hybrid genre. So if you haven’t made any plans for the weekend, how about hosting a movie night with friends or family? We picked some of the best action comedy movies on Netflix, from different film industries such as Tollywood, Hollywood, and more.

Here are the 6 best action comedy movies on Netflix for a weekend binge.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Bantu constantly puts effort to please his cold-hearted father. Soon, he learns about his true parentage and things take a turn in his life. The Telugu film stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge in the lead roles. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Thallumalla

The Khalid Rahman directorial follows the life of Wazim, who was prepared to marry a popular vlogger, Fathima. However, unforeseen circumstances inhibit his plans. The Malayalam film stars Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, and others.

An Action Hero

Maanav was at the peak of his acting career. He later gets involved in an accident, while filming in Haryana, and goes into hiding. The Hindi film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Anirudh Iyer directed the film.

Bullet Train

Set on a bullet train in Japan, Ladybug is focused on completing his mission successfully. However, he runs into four other assassins who seem to have a connection with his mission. The English film stars Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and others. The film is directed by David Leitch.

The Adam Project

Adam Reed, a time-travelling fighter pilot, teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future. The English film is directed by Shawn Levy. The cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.

Rush Hour

A meticulous Chinese and reckless American detectives pair up to rescue a Chinese diplomat’s abducted daughter. They also focus on arresting a dangerous gangster. The popular action comedy stars Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in the titular roles. Brett Ratner directed the film.

