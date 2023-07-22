Anime is one of the most popular things to watch, ranging from classics like Naruto, Dr Stone, and One Piece to newer titles like My Hero Academia, Kaichou wa Maid-Sama, and more. No matter how cool these anime series can be, sometimes you might crave some cheesy and perfect romance of the rom-com genre. If the feeling of satisfaction from completing an entire anime in a day is your cup of tea, head out to the OTTs to complete this list.

Here is a list of rom-com Anime series that cannot fail to watch.

Horimiya

This Anime is incredibly heartwarming and endearing. It revolves around the character Miyamura, a student who always appears alone and keeps to himself at school. However, outside of school, he transforms into an entirely different person to the extent that even his own classmates fail to recognize him. One day, he crosses paths with a girl named Hori, and their lives take a significant turn when they are brought together by an incident.

OTT platforms: Hulu, Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

This anime follows the story of two childhood friends, Hirotoka and Narumi, who unexpectedly reunite at their workplace. They decide to embark on a romantic relationship but keep their otaku (nerd) sides hidden from each other. As their journey unfolds, they discover that their office mates also fell in love during their school days. The interactions between both couples are amazing, and the series is filled with humour that makes it highly enjoyable to watch.

OTT platforms: Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll

Koikimo

This anime revolves around a 27-year-old guy named Ryo, who develops feelings for his sister’s best friend, Ichika. As they embark on this emotional journey, they both come to realize how different they are from each other. While Ryo is determined to pursue his love for Ichika, she, on the other hand, must undergo her own set of emotions and a personal journey before reciprocating those feelings.

OTT platform: Crunchyroll

My Teen

This anime revolves around a high school teenage boy named Hachiman Hikigaya, who possesses a very narcissistic personality. In an attempt to teach him a valuable lesson, his teacher makes him join a volunteer service group. In this group, he encounters people who completely change his life. The series offers a delightful blend of humour and comfort, making it a joy to watch.

OTT platforms: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

The Dangers in My Heart

This anime centres around a shy and reserved high school student who possesses different facets of his personality. Secretly, he finds pleasure in pain, particularly when it involves a specific individual. However, everything takes a dramatic turn when he meets this person. The series is brimming with humour and is replete with unforeseen twists and turns.

OTT platform: Hidive, Amazon Prime Video

My Dress Up Darling

This anime is incredibly popular and centres around a guy named Wakana Gojo, who carries emotional scars from a past friendship. However, his life takes a significant turn when he encounters a girl named Marin Kitwaga, who seems to be out of his league. Despite the odds, they end up together, and Marin’s deep love for him is unwavering. The series is a delightful blend of humour and heartwarming moments, guaranteed to make you blush with its lovely scenes.

OTT platforms: Amazon Prime Video, Cruchyroll

Let us know which one of these rom-com Anime series you are watching first.