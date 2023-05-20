Anime is all the hype for youth nowadays. As it’s gaining popularity, there is also one section of the audience who is afraid to start watching anime because of its number of episodes. Don’t worry as we are here to solve your problem with a list of short anime series on OTT you can warp up within no time. Make sure to catch up on them right away.

Here’s a list of short anime series on OTT that you can finish watching in just a day.

Blue Period- 2021

Blue Period is a short series of just 12 episodes that one can easily finish in just a day. Blue Period depicts the love that students have for their dreams or passions and how hard they work for them. The series shows how a teenager Yatora Yaguchi finds his inspiration in painting and jumps into the world of art to learn painting. The series is based on a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Tsubasa Yamaguchi.

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Baki Hanma- 2021

Baki Hanma is again an adaptation of the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki. It’s a martial arts anime that is a sequel to the anime series Baki. The story flows as Baki Hanma wants to be an equal to his legendary father who is known as THE ORGE. Baki faces a lot of challenges that he has to overcome to be equal to his father though he has incredible strength and capabilities.

OTT platform: Netflix

Heavenly Delusion- 2023

Heavenly Delusion is a series rightly apt as a title because a young group who survives the apocalypse of a man-eating monster searches for heaven. Meanwhile, an isolated facility that shelters kids and nurtures them far from the monsters. However, the kids find out that there is another world beyond the nursery walls. This series was written and illustrated by Masakazu Ishiguro.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Chainsaw Man- 2022

Chainsaw Man is an action-filled dark fantasy series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Chainsaw Man follows the story of Denji, a penniless young man who makes a contract that his body fuses with a dog-like devil named Pochita which grants him the ability of chainsaws. If you are someone who is into dark fantasy and fiction, you should watch this.

OTT platform: Netflix

Tomodachi Game- 2022

Friendship or money? What would you choose? Tomodachi Game is going to leave you with this thought. It is conceptualized by Mikoto Yamaguchi and written and illustrated by Yuki Sato. The game in the movie makes friends doubt each other for stealing the money raised for the trip. But the only way to end the game is not to doubt your friends.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat- 2021

Would you like to be reincarnated? This series is all about a great assassin who gets reincarnated into another world and saves the world. The series is an adaptation of a light novel written by Rui Tsukio and illustrated by Reia. The protagonist of the story is an old man who’s a great assassin and would retire because of his advanced age. However, the plane he was on was sabotaged and he dies. He is wakened by a goddess who wants to reincarnate him into another world to save the world from destruction at the hand of the hero.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these short anime series on OTT you are watching first.