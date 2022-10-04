After the centre announced the launch of 5G in major Indian cities, members of the BJP requested the centre to launch the high-speed network services in the port city of Visakhapatnam on Monday. Keeping in mind its strategic significance to the nation, the politicians have urged a speedy set up in the City of Destiny in the next phase.

BJP’s Member of Rajya Sabha, GVL Narasimha Rao, approached the central government through a letter and requested to set up 5G network in Visakhapatnam and other major cities in Andhra Pradesh. He has requested to include Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, and Tirupati in the list of the next phase of implementation.

The MP stated that the port city held strategic and economic significance to the country as it is the Eastern Naval Command’s headquarters in a letter to the Union Information Technology and Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He added that Vizag is a fast-growing city and the state’s economic engine. Major Indian Coast Guard operations and key national assets such as the Hindustan Shipyard Limited, SAMEER and others are located in the city and can benefit from speedy internet, mentioned the MP.

On a closing note, the MP said that on the national security and economic front, Visakhapatnam must be prioritised for launching 5G services.

