This morning, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, announced that 5,18,740 tabs would be distributed at the government schools in the state over the next seven days. It is already known that the AP Government signed a deal with the edu-tech start-up, Byju’s. CM Jagan addressed the crowd in Bapatla District on the occasion of his 50th birthday. He expressed that these Samsung tabs pre-loaded with Byju’s content would be made available to every student entering the 8th grade from next year.

Also read: Amazon to set up facility in Visakhapatnam with 120 jobs in 2023

Going into the details, the Andhra Pradesh CM stated that the tabs to be distributed to the schools cost the government Rs 16,500 each. Further, he added that Byju’s curated content would provide holistic development to the students with visual, auditory, and animated concepts of their respective subjects. During his speech, CM Jagan pointed out that the tabs will be free of any “unnecessary” content and have only been limited to educational objectives.

Additionally, the AP Government will also cater to all the students between 4th and 10th grades with Byju’s content, said the CM. A total of 4,59,564 government school students are said to benefit from the tabs.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.