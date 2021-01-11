It’s time to celebrate the harvest of 2021. With our homes filled with festivities and the smell of yummy condiments cooking in ghee, we hope to slowly get back to normalcy. To top it all, we are fortunate to have a weekend following Sankranti. Here are 5 places around Vizag perfect for an outing, for a day or two, with your friends and family.

5 weekend getaways in and around Vizag to explore this season

#1 Gandahati Waterfall

Head on to our neighbouring state of Odisha, and visit this magnificent waterfall. Located amidst lush greenery, Gandahati is quite a hotspot for picnics among the locals. While there, head about 70 km North to Chandragiri and indulge in the tranquility of the Buddhist temple.

Distance from Vizag: 196 km

#2 Vanjangi

With scenic views and amazing vantage points to witness beautiful sunrise over the clouds, Vanjangi has attained an underdog status among its peers. Although not ideal for an overnight stay, it’s a must for all the road trip enthusiasts who can make a splendid day out of it.

Distance from Vizag: 106 km

#3 Lambasingi

Let’s get back to our old school favourites, Lambasingi has come a long way since it got in the eye of a tourist. With temperatures in single digits and fun camping sites, Lambasingi is a place for all kinds of travel enthusiasts. Moreover, you can munch on strawberries while strolling around exploring the place.

Distance from Vizag: 119 km

#4 Araku

When talking of weekend getaways from Vizag, Araku is a place which doesn’t go unmentioned. Araku offers camping, adventure sports, honey farming among various other activities. At the same time, the tribal culture and cuisine is not to be missed.

Distance from Vizag: 115 km

#5 Bheemili

If you’re not in the mood to drive long distances, head on further down the coast to Bheemili and have a relaxing weekend by the beach and witness the beautiful sagarasangamam of river Gosthani with the Bay of Bengal.

Distance from Vizag: 45 km