No cheesy introductions on OTT platforms! We are all aware of how important Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all other platforms are for our sanity nowadays. With a huge list of fresh content releasing, here are 5 web series releasing on OTTs this week of August that must be on your watchlist. Make sure to check them out.

Read on to know the list of web series releasing this week of August across OTTs.

Crash Course

Kota is a brewing ground, or rather a grazing ground, for aspirants of competitive exams. Just like the half a million students, eight youth set foot in the city with high aims and dreams of bagging double-digit All India Ranks. But soon, they crumble in the competition between two training centres, whose owners have been arch rivals for ages, aiming to be the top institute in the city of competition. Watch the journey of the eight fun-loving youngsters from experiencing the fruits of love, friendship, and joy to falling victim to family pressure and examinations. This new series features Annu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Riddhi Kumar, and others in the main roles. Crash Course was directed by Vijay Maurya and was created by Manish Hariprasad.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 5 August

The Great Weddings of Munnes

Directed by Sunil Subramani, The Great Weddings of Munnes is a Hindi comedy-drama series starring Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh, Aakash Dabhade, and others in prominent roles. The series revolves around a not-so-eligible bachelor who faces countless rejections before finding the perfect match. But when his horoscope doesn’t match with his fiance, a priest suggests that he fake marries a girl in order to marry his match. His struggle to get hitched to his fiance is shown through a series of hilarious events.

OTT platform: Voot

Release date: 4 August

All or Northing: Arsenal

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, All or Nothing: Arsenal is an upcoming sports docuseries releasing this week. In the eight episodes, the series narrates the journey of the English Premier League team, Arsenal’sjourney in the 2021-22 season. The team fell to the bottom of the table and eventually ended up in the 5th position at the end of the season. How Arsenal regained form and qualified for the UEFA Europa League forms the crux of the docuseries.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 4 August

The Sandman

The Sandman is an upcoming American fantasy drama based on the 1989-1996 DC comics of the same name. Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, and others feature in prominent roles in the series. The plot revolves around Morpheus, the king of dreams, who is held captive for 106 years. Upon escaping, he sets out to restore his kingdom of Dreaming. The show was developed by Neil Gaiman, one of the authors of the comic, David S Goyer, and Allan Heinberg.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 5 August

Victim- Who is Next?

Victim is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller series directed by Chimbudevan, Rajesh M, Pa Ranjith, and Venkat Prabhu. The series features a cast ensemble of Nasser, Thambi Ramaiah, Priya Bavani Shankar, and others in prominent roles. The series revolves around four different stories and the mysterious events that happen.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 5 August

