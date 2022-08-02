No cheesy introductions on OTT platforms! We are all aware of how important Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and all other platforms are for our sanity nowadays. With a huge list of fresh content releasing, here are 6 movies releasing on OTTs this week of August that must be on your watchlist. Make sure to check them out.

Read on for the list of OTT movie releases in the first week of August.

Pakka Commercial

Directed by Maruthi, Pakka Commercial was released last month in the theatres and received mixed to negative responses. Starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna in lead roles, this courtroom drama revolves around the battle between a father-son duo, who are both lawyers, in the court. Satyaraj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 5 August

Darlings

Darlings is an upcoming Hindi comedy-drama film directed by debutant Jasmeet K Reen. Badru aka Badrunissa Shah is the frustrated wife of her abusive husband who is a ticket collector at railways. One day, Badru and her mother approach the police stating that her husband, Hamza, is missing. How the mother and daughter take revenge on Hamza and plan to give him a taste of his own medicine forms the rest of the plot. This movie skipped theatrical release and is directly releasing on OTT. Darlings stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 5 August

Kaduva

Kaduva is a 2022 Malayalam revenge drama directed by Shaji Kailas. Set in the 1990s, the plot of the movie revolves around the rift between a rubber farmer and a high-cadre police officer. How the police officer plays games to get the farmer behind the bars and how the farmer gets his revenge unfolds through a series of interesting incidents. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and Samyuktha Menon play the lead roles in Kaduva.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 4 August

Sisterhood

Directed by Dina Duma, Sisterhood is a 2021 Macedonian film that focuses on social media abuse and bullying. The plot of the movie revolves around two inseparable friends. One day, they both get into an argument which causes a split. The movie was the Macedonian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 4 August

Wedding Season

Wedding Season is an upcoming American rom-com directed by Tom Dey. Set in an NRI family, the plot revolves around a girl who is constantly pressurized by her mom to get married. One day, she agrees to go on a date set up by her mom and makes a deal with the guy to be in a pretend relationship to avoid the pestering from her family. The movie stars Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma, Rizwan Manji, Veena Sood, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 August

Lightyear

Our childhood favourite, Buzz Lightyear, is back on the OTT platforms with Lightyear. The animated movie stars around a group of new recruits, led by Buzz, who go on an intergalactic adventure. Chris Evans lent his voice to the lead character.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 3 August

Let us know which one of these August first week OTT movie releases are you watching first.

