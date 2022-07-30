2022 has been a roller coaster ride for the film industry. This year marked the comeback of the movies post the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, the South Indian industries saw huge success and box-office hits, thanks to flicks such as RRR, KGF-2, and Vikram. But apart from these pan-Indian movies, there are a bunch of other lesser-known movies which were well received by critics and audiences alike. While some of them were released at the theatres, the others resorted to the OTT platforms.

Here are some of the best movies which were released on OTT platforms so far in 2022.

Jana Gana Mana

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya, and others in pivotal roles, this Malayalam flick was directed by Dijo Jose Antony. This movie was initially released in the theatres on 28 April 2022 and did well at the box office. The plot revolves around the murder of a socially responsible college professor at a university, which invokes severe protests by students. Jana Gana Mana is one of the best and most-viewed OTT movies released in 2022.

OTT platform: Netflix

Runway 34

Runway 34 is a Hindi thriller starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, who also directed the film. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and others played crucial roles in the film. The film is based on a real-life event in 2015 of a Jet Doha flight, flying to Kochi, which could not land at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather conditions. After facing several troubles, the flight gets diverted to the Trivandrum Airport. How the pilot of the flight, Vikrant Khanna, faces the situation and saves the day is the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Janhit Mein Jaan

Janhit Mein Jaari is a Hindi comedy-drama film which portrays the life of a woman who goes against society and her family to start selling contraceptives in her town for a business. The movie stars Nushrat Bharucha, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and others in crucial roles and was directed by Jai Basantu Singh and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

OTT platform: Zee5

12th Man

12th Man is a Malayalam mystery drama directed by the Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph. Known for his nerve-gripping stories and high-tension sequences, Jeethu Joseph is back with a bang. Starring the legendary actor Mohan Lal in the lead role, the movie revolves around the reunion of 11 college friends. Everything seems fine until a mysterious event happens after a 12th man gatecrashes their party.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Taanakkaran

Taanakkaran is a Tamil police drama, starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role. The movie was directed by Tamizh and is based on a real-life incident related to police training in 1997. This movie skipped theatrical release and was directly released on the OTT platform. Music for Taanakkaram was composed by Ghibran. Taanakkaran was released in all South Indian languages.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Mishan Impossible

Theatrically released on 1 April, the movie stars Tapsee Pannu as a journalist. The plot starts with three kids who aim to capture Dawood Ibrahim for the prize money announced for him. How they get into trouble in the process and how Tapsee saves the is the rest of the story. Mishan Impossible was directed by Swaroop RSJ.

OTT platform: Netflix

Bheeshma Parvam

Bheeshma Parvam is a Malayalam gangster drama-action thriller, directed by Amal Neerad. Starring veteran actor Mammootty in the role of the gangster turned marine exporter, the plot revolves around death threats he receives, which forces him to revisit his past. The movie had previously released in theatres on 3 March 2022.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files was all over the news when it was released in theatres in March. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborthy, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, and others in crucial roles. Initially released only in Hindi in the theatres, the movie was released on the OTT platforms in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages as well.

OTT platform: Zee5

Hridayam

Hridayam is a coming-of-age love story starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran in plot-defining roles. The movie unfolds around the life of Arun Neelakandan (Pranav) and how he finds solace in life through a series of incidents.

OTT: Disney+ Hotstar

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana is a Kannada crime thriller film starring Gopal Krishna Deshpande. This film also stars Vineet Kumar and Deepak Rai Panaji in lead roles. The story revolves around two best friends in the city of Mangalore who become notorious gangsters. Later a parallel between the duo will turn them into bitter enemies. The movie was initially released in theatres on 19 November 2021.

OTT platform: Zee5

