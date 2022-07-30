Two more bodies of students swept away into the Bay of Bengal near Anakapalle District were found this morning. Out of the five missing engineering students, two bodies have been recovered by the police. The total death count is three, including the one body recovered yesterday. The tragic beach accident happened yesterday on a beach near Anakapalle.

In a tragic incident that took place yesterday at a beach in Anakapalle District, former Visakhapatnam District of Andhra Pradesh, one engineering student drowned and five others were feared swept away in the tides of the Bay of Bengal while the other is battling for his life at the hospital. Two more bodies have now been found by the police.

Thirteen students of the Dadi Institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET) went to the Pudimadaka beach yesterday after completing their examination. While six of them stayed back on the shore, seven students ventured into the waters. Out of the 7, one student was rescued from drowning, one was fished out spot dead, and five others went missing.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had expressed his grief over the incident and directed Gudivada Amarnath, MLA from the Anakapalle constituency, to supervise the rescue operations.

With the help of four boats and two helicopters, two bodies have been recovered, and the hunt for the other three is still on, according to the police working on the tragic beach accident in Anakapalle District.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.