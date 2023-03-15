There are undoubtedly many things the coastal folk could take part in on a summer day. From having a refreshing swimming session to enjoying beach football with friends, there are many things to do during the hottest season of the year. Nevertheless, the activities you can indulge in on a summer night are endless and promise tons of fun. As the nights are relevantly cooler than the day during the months of March, April, and May, it makes it convenient to go out and have fun. Follow through to find out what these relaxing activities are. Don’t hold back and have a good time with these things to do at night in Vizag this summer.

Here is the list of things to do in Vizag to relax this summer.

Stargazing

As we live in a busy city, finding stars in the sky is a rare occurrence. However, few places near Vizag offer the grand experience of witnessing a star-studded night sky. Dallapalli Hills, Deomali, Jindhagada, Vanjangi, and Arma Konda are your destinations if you wish to witness such a sight. So without a delay, plan a trip to one of these scenic places and make your summer night memorable.

Long Drives

The alluring presence of the beach in Vizag blesses the city with plenty of scenic routes for long drives along the coastal line. Apart from long drives by the beach, you can also choose to travel across the city at night. RK Beach to Bheemili, RK Beach to Yarada, NAD to Araku Valley, and Hanumanthuwaka to Simhachalam are some routes, you can choose from for a relaxing drive. As the city quiets down during the night, you can treat yourself to some healing time through long drives.

Night Food Street

For all those wondering if Vizag has a food street similar to the DLF area in Hyderabad, the City of Destiny has an answer. The night food street on Old Jail Road near RTC Complex is the one-stop solution for all your cravings. Biryanis, fast-food, pain puris, hot bajjis, tiffin items, and much more. You name it, the street has it. Enjoy the tastes of Vizag till late hours 365 days here.

Visit Drive-in Theatres

A movie night is always a good night. STBL Drive-In Cinema is a place that offers an open theatre experience in Vizag. Take your experience up a notch by planning movies at this theatre. Surely, viewing your favourite actors in action on the big screen in the open air will give you a relaxing experience. Gear up with popcorn and a fizzy drink to get the finest movie-viewing experience.

Ice Cream Date on the Beach Road

Vizag’s beach road is endowed with several eateries and ice cream places. Indulging in a bowl of ice cream while enjoying the view of the pristine beach marks to be an ideal thing to do at night to free the hot morning stress. Gatox Naturals, Iceberg Organic Icecreams, Baskin Robbins, Ibaco, and Jack Frost are some places in and around beach road to get the best ice creams. Indulge in creamy delicacies with the company of your loved ones.

