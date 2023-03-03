March has commenced and likewise, the summer season has also fully fledged begun in Vizag. The summer heat is predicted to be much worse than it was in the past few years. This will make it difficult for us to enjoy some outdoor time. But not to worry, as there are entertaining recreational activities you can enjoy without having to face the harsh Vizag heat. These recreational and fun activities are sure to make your summertime better.

Here is a list of recreational activities to do in Vizag this summer.

Visit a cafe with friends

Vizag has a long list of cafes that are loved and frequented by Vizagites, for countless reasons. From being a perfect place to hang out with friends, to offering scrumptious food, the list of reasons to visit these cafes is just endless. On a hot summer day, visit a cafe with your loved ones and treat yourself to a refreshing drink or a delectable dessert. Bean Board, Gypsy Resto Cafe, Wabi Sabi, and Fresh Choice are some renowned cafes in Vizag.

Read a book at Pages

Pages is one of the best-loved bookstores in Vizag and is often frequented by bookworms for a cosy reading time. They have several books from a wide range of genres to select from. The bookstore also offers warm beverages to its visitors, which takes the experience up a notch. Aside from having countless books, Pages also accommodates a stationary store, which is an absolute heaven to art enthusiasts.

Bowling alleys & game zones

Vizag boasts of several places that offer a fun time, this includes bowling allies and gaming zones. Head out to these amusing places with friends and make unforgettable memories. Strikzz Bowling and Gaming and Bowl N Roll are two bowling allies one can visit. Xtreme Gaming Pub, GAME SPACE and Gravity Game Zone are the few game zones in Vizag.

Visit the museums

For leisure time that is also educational, museums are the way to go. Vizag is rich in culture and history, and museums serve as a perfect way to learn about this past. Visakha Museum, TU 142 Aircraft Museum, Sea Harrier Museum, and Eastern Art Museum are a few museums to visit in Vizag. The history enthusiast in you is sure to get a treat at these recreational places.

Go swimming

What better way to beat the summer heat than swimming? So head out to a swimming pool and have a fun time in the water. The city has several swimming pools that promise a good time for the city folk. The list includes Aqua Sports Complex, Dolphin Swimming Pool, Vaisakhi Sports Complex, and many more. Have a fun and relaxing time with this aquatic sport.

Evening walks at the beach

The beach is one of Vizag’s most priced assets and the connection Vizagites share with it goes beyond words. There is nothing more peaceful than taking a long walk at the beach, on a summer evening. One can also indulge in the amazing streeṭ food and ice cream sold near the beach to make their time extra unique.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more recommendations