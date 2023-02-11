Telugu movies are known for their high-octane action, spectacular cinematography, and intriguing plot lines. They have excelled over the years and keep exceeding our expectations. Now with the availability of OTT platforms, it has become easy to access movies. From action thrillers to rom-com, we gathered a list of five Telugu movies releasing on our favourite OTT platforms in February.

Hunt

Arjun, an assistant police commissioner, is at war with his inner demons and is also attacked by others as he tries to solve a mysterious case. Sudheer Babu, Meka Srikanth, Bharath Srinivasan, and others star in the action thriller film. Mahesh Surapaneni directed the film.

Release date: 10 February 2023

OTT platform: Aha and Amazon Prime Video

Vedha

Vedha and his daughter go on a killing spree. The father-daughter duo are chased by a cop named, Rama. They always manage to escape in the nick of time. The Kannada film directed by Harsha is now available in Telugu as well. Shiva Rajkumar, Ganavi Laxman, Aditi Sagar, and others star in the action drama film.

Release date: 10 February 2023

OTT platform: Zee5

Malikappuram

Malikappuram tells the story of a little girl’s intense desire to visit Sabarimala. She and her cousin attempt to set out to fulfil her dream. The Malayalam movie starring Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha, and Sreepath in the lead roles can now be streamed in Telugu. The adventure drama film is directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar.

Release date: 15 February 2023

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

Siva and Sruthi’s love eventually blossoms into marriage. Siva’s unemployment brings up complications in their relationship. The rom-com movie stars Santosh Sobhan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Devi Prasad, and others. The film is directed by Anil Kumar Aalla.

Release date: 17 February 2023

OTT platform: Aha

Waltair Veeraya

Veeraya is a notorious fisherman, as well as an expert in smuggling goods. His egoistic stepbrother, ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, opposes his smuggling business. Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa star in the action drama film. K.S. Ravindra directed the film.

Release date: 27 February 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Apart from the above-mentioned movies, Veera Simha Reddy(Disney Plus Hotstar), Butta Bomma (Netflix), and Writer Padmabushan (Zee5) will tentatively be released digitally this month.

