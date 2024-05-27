Although Vizag is a city rich with traditions, it gets difficult to make room for peace and spirituality amidst its hustle and bustle. Here are some places that are perfect for a spiritual trip near Vizag. Here, you can escape the stress of city life, find peace, make memories, and be amidst captivating scenery:

1. Annavaram

Just 123 km away from Vizag, Annavaram is nestled in the lush greenery of the eastern ghats. The temple is dedicated to lord Veera Venkata Satyanarayan Swamy and is a heavenly place for all pilgrimage seekers.

You can reach Annavaram via train and bus in an easy two hours. For a comfortable and economical experience, opt for a train journey.

2. Simhachalam

On the hills of Simhachalam is a Hindu temple dedicated to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, situated above 300 meters of sea level. The idol of Varaha Narasimha is covered with sandalwood paste (Chandan) throughout the year except on Akshaya Tritiya.

Cabs and buses are available to visit Simhachalam. The temple is 20 km away from the Vizag railway station and it takes only 40 minutes to reach by road.

3. Draksharamam

Near our tranquil coastal city is a beautiful place called Draksharamam – a sacred confluence of history and divinity. The temple here is dedicated to lord Bhimeshwara Swamy.

The great architectural marvel of this place reportedly has its origins in the 9th century. The temple is 186 km far from Vizag if travelled via NH16. Additionally, multiple APSRTC buses go from Vizag to Draksharamam as well.

4. Pithapuram

Located in the quaint town of Pithapuram, Andhra Pradesh, the Puruhutiika or Kukkuteswara temple is dedicated to Puruhutika Devi. This place promises all pilgrimage seekers peace and a peek into the region’s traditions.

This place is 139.2 km from Vizag, and it takes approximately three hours to reach if travelled via NH16. Alternatively, there are many train and bus routes to the destination as well.

5. Palakollu

Along the tranquil banks of the Vashista Godavari river in the town of Palakollu, Sri Ksheera Rama Temple is a divine place is dedicated to Lord Rama. The intricate architectural carvings will blow your mind. This place is about five and a half hours from Vizag by road. Although the place is far and takes relatively longer to reach, the destination is absolutely worth the long journey. Since it’s quite far, people typically prefer to travel to this temple by train, which takes about 7-8 hours.

Plan your next trip to these spiritual places near Vizag, and you’ll surely find some peace and quiet – whether it’s by yourself or with your loved ones.