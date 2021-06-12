Vizag that started as a small fishing city has now turned into The City of Destiny, attracting a large number of visitors from across the world. What remains a constant across times is the regular and recurring tourists. Be it just for a roadside walk or a pilgrimage visit, Vizag has been recording growing footfalls for decades. With the inevitable attractions it has, one is bound to get attached to every nitty-gritty attribute of Vizag, forcing a revisit. While a Vizag tour seems inevitable, here are 5 rituals one should do on every trip to Vizag.

#1. Visit the beach

The beaches of Vizag are thronged throughout the year. Summer or winter, old or young, Vizagite or tourist, these beaches are always welcoming. A stress buster, a rejuvenator, a pacifier, the beaches have been all for one. With the emotional connection they carry, the seashores of Vizag also offer Snorkelling, Jet Skiing, and Kayaking, which have been a significant boost to the tourist attraction.

#2. Pay homage at the Simhachalam temple

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple, also known as Simhachalam temple, is one of the most visited pilgrimage temples in South India. Simhachalam is one of the 32 Narsimha Swamy temples in Andhra Pradesh and is revered as an important religious centre during Vishnavasam. This architectural marvel with five gateways has been a tourist gainer for the Visakhapatnam District. It’s one of the must-do rituals on your trip to Vizag.

#3. Eat Muri Mixture & LIC Pungulu

It’s not new that a soothing experience is always flavored with a delicacy. For the weather and the natural beauty the city offers, one invariably gets his/her hands on Muri Mixture, Pungulu, or an instantly made sweet corn in Vizag. Munch at the seaside or a bite along the way and make up for the regular food sessions. Did you ever have a guilty feeling after leaving the city and then realizing that you forgot to taste the local flavour?

#4. Explore the valleys of Araku

Burrowed amidst the Eastern Ghats, and thronged by tourists for the pleasant climate and natural beauty, Araku never seems to get boring by the years. A locality lost in its grandeur, Araku valley has a habitat of its own. While trekking is in itself is a fleeting moment and lasting memory, the 4 Cs add to it- Coffee, Caves, Chicken, and finally, the Culture. While Araku Coffee is the most popular, the Borra Caves, and the Bamboo Chicken are also most sought after.

#5. Invariably culminate at Jagadamba Complex

We have all been here, voluntarily or involuntarily. This celebrated landmark centre is bound to witness crowds throughout the year. With the iconic theatre, Food Hub, the local market, and the shopper’s den all at one place, one needs to arguably spend a day to cover all that Jagadamba Centre offers. Precautionary caution: You needn’t have your pockets full to shop at the Jagadamba Centre. Window shopping is the legit thing everyone does.