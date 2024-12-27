We often associate the arrival of a new year with fresh beginnings—new goals, ambitions, and of course, a slate of new movies and TV shows. However, it’s also a time to bid farewell to some beloved titles that are rolling out with the old year. As 2024 comes to a close, this is your chance to catch some incredible OTT releases before they leave their respective platforms for good. Don’t miss out on these must-watch gems!

1. The Batman

When Gotham City’s mayor is brutally murdered, Batman steps in to unravel a sinister mystery. What begins as an investigation soon spirals into a deeper web of corruption and dark secrets that tie back to the vigilante’s own past. With its atmospheric storytelling and intense performances, The Batman is a cinematic masterpiece that demands your attention.

: Amazon Prime Video Leaving on: 31 December 2024

2. Jigsaw

The city is gripped by terror as a series of gruesome murders echoes the signature style of a long-dead serial killer. As the police scramble for answers, they’re forced to confront chilling questions about whether the killer has returned or if someone new is continuing his legacy. Fans of spine-chilling mysteries, this one’s for you.

: Netflix Leaving on: 1 January 2025

3. Catch-22

Set against the backdrop of World War II, this darkly comedic series follows Captain John Yossarian, a bomber pilot desperate to escape the insanity of war. His attempts to get declared mentally unfit to fly lead to a hilarious and poignant exploration of bureaucracy, humanity, and the absurdity of conflict.

: Amazon Prime Video Leaving on: 31 December 2024

4. Silver Linings Playbook

This heartwarming drama revolves around Pat, a man recently released from a mental institution, and Tiffany, a woman battling her own demons. Their unexpected bond leads to a unique partnership as they team up for a dance competition, promising plenty of laughs, tears, and moments of joy.

: Amazon Prime Video Leaving on: 31 December 2024

5. AXL

When teenager Miles stumbles upon AXL, an advanced robotic combat dog, he activates its owner-pairing technology, forging a deep friendship. But with the robot’s creators determined to reclaim it, Miles must embark on a high-stakes adventure to protect his new companion.

: Netflix Leaving on: 3 January 2025

These stellar OTT releases are on their final run, so be sure to add them to your watchlist this week before they’re gone in the new year. Whether you’re a fan of superhero sagas, psychological thrillers, or heartfelt dramas, there’s something here for everyone.

