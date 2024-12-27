To ensure a safe and incident-free New Year’s Eve celebration, the Visakhapatnam city police have announced a series of traffic restrictions and safety measures. Commissioner of Police Dr Shankabrata Bagchi announced the guidelines at a press conference on 26 December. These rules aim to regulate public movement, prevent unlawful activities, and ensure that celebrations remain enjoyable for everyone while maintaining public safety and order. Here’s what you need to know:

Traffic and Safety Guidelines for New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Traffic Restrictions:

Vehicle movement is prohibited from Park Hotel Junction to NTR Statue between 8:00 pm of 31 December and 5:00 am of 1 January 2025. Similarly, the middle lane on the BRTS Road stretch will be closed between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am from: Hanumanthawaka to Adavivaram,

Gosala Junction to Vepagunta Junction,

Pendurthi to Convent Junction via NAD Junction. Telugu Thalli Flyover will remain closed between the same hours. The road between Maddilapalem and Rama Talkies will be closed from 10:00 pm on 31 December to 5:00 am on 1 January. Emergency vehicles must use service roads.

Public Safety Measures:

Individuals invading women’s privacy under the pretext of wishing them a Happy New Year will face strict action. ‘She-Teams’ will be deployed to ensure women’s safety and prevent eve-teasing. Firecracker usage and swimming in the sea are strictly prohibited. Drones will monitor crowds along the Beach Road stretch. Public must park vehicles at designated parking spots before heading to Beach Road.

Drunken Driving and Traffic Checks:

Traffic police will conduct drunken driving checks from 31 December evening to 1 January morning. Vehicles of those found driving under the influence will be seized, and offenders must appear in court. Strict action will be taken against individuals involved in consuming liquor in public, overspeeding, dangerous driving, triple riding, riding without helmets, creating public nuisance. Offenders may face vehicle seizures and suspension of driving licenses.

By adhering to these guidelines, the city police aim to ensure a safe and hassle-free New Year celebration for all residents and visitors.

The city police urge all residents and visitors to cooperate with the guidelines and celebrate responsibly. By adhering to these measures, Visakhapatnam can ring in the New Year with safety, harmony, and joy. Let’s welcome 2024 with a commitment to a secure and enjoyable environment for all.

