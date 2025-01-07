This week, few highly anticipated new OTT releases are making into the platforms, however, Netflix releases caught everyone’s attention! With the perfect blend of witty comedy, family drama and nerve-gripping thrillers, these Netflix releases will keep you hooked throughout the week! On that note, here are some top recommendations of web series for your binge-watch!

1. Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

What happens behind the curtains? Featuring the popular reality show of Jerry Springer, Fights, Camera, Action, this series delves into the behind-the-scenes of his show. From ethical dilemmas to igniting controversies and outrageous brawls, this series spills all the beans!

Release date: January 7

2. Alpha Males Season 3

Santi, Luis, Pedro and Raul are back with one more season of Alpha Males. In this season, these four men dive into the world of anti-feminism sparkling some hilariously and insightful debates. This Spanish series featuring four middle-aged men is filled with witty humour.

Release date: January 10

3. Black Warrant

Sunil Kumar Gupta is determined to upkeep, supervise and control the prison, where he is the newly appointed Assistant Superintendent. However, his job becomes difficult as he is posted in one of the most cruel prisons in the country – The Tihar Jail.

Release date: January 10

4. The Upshaws Season 6

Bennie and Regina are once again back to entertain you with their family drama. Following a working-class black family, Upshaws continue to navigate the ups and downs that this family goes through on a day-to-day basis.

Release date: January 9

5. Ad Vitam

In a future where regeneration technology helps humankind to live indefinitely, Franck Lazareff tries to find his wife kidnapped by a mysterious group of men.

Release date: January 10

With these exciting OTT releases this week, your binge-watch list is all set to keep you entertained. From thrilling dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, there’s something for everyone! Comment below and let us know which one is your pick!

