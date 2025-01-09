Looking for something new and exciting to keep you occupied? Lucky for you, the new movie releases on OTT this week include ranging from heartwarming tales to love and survival thrillers, and they will surely keep you entertained. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your comfiest spot, and dive into these stories.

1. Neeli Megha Shyama

Ever felt that the mountains hold answers to life’s toughest questions? Neeli Megha Shyama explores that very thought as it follows Shyam, a young man escaping familial strife, on a trek through the Himalayas. Guided by the resilient Megha, Shyam finds himself trapped with her in a remote homestay during a snowstorm. Amid nature’s harsh beauty, Shyam is drawn to Megha’s strength, but her silence leaves him yearning for more.

OTT Platform: Aha Telugu

Released

2. The Sabarmati Report

Step into the murky waters of political conspiracies with The Sabarmati Report. This investigative drama uncovers the hidden truths of the 2002 Godhra train incident. A journalist’s buried findings resurface years later, sparking a relentless pursuit of justice. As the current reporter digs deeper, threats loom large, unravelling a web of power and deceit.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date: 10 January 2025

3. Ad Vitam

If you’re in the mood for a nail-biting thriller, Ad Vitam is your pick. Franck Lazarev’s life spirals into chaos after narrowly escaping an attempt on his life, only to find his wife kidnapped by a shadowy group. As he delves deeper into the conspiracy, Franck faces a whirlwind of political intrigue and personal demons.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 10 January 2025

4. Hide N Seek

A small-town mystery with big twists, Hide N Seek is set in Kurnool, where a string of suicides puzzles the police. The investigation takes a dark turn as a medical student’s involvement reveals a chilling pattern—planned murders disguised as suicides. With high stakes and shocking revelations, this is a thriller that keeps you guessing till the end.

OTT Platform: Aha

Release Date: 10 January 2025

5. Black Water: Abyss

Nature meets terror in Black Water: Abyss. A group of friends sets out on an adventure in the Australian wilderness, only to be trapped in a flooded cave after a tropical storm. As they navigate the dark waters, they realize they’re not alone—a lurking predator turns their escapade into a fight for survival.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: 10 January 2025

These five new movie releases on OTT this week are the perfect mix of drama, thrill, and adventure to suit every mood. Whether you’re craving a heartwarming story or an adrenaline rush, these movies will surely keep you entertained. So, what’s making it to your watchlist first? Let us know!

