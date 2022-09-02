Weekends are all about the thrill, entertainment, and excitement of hanging out with friends and going out. But what if you can get all of that by sitting at home? Yes, we are talking about going on a movie spree. A horror movie spree. What’s better? We are here with a list of new horror movies to watch on Netflix this weekend. Though we close our eyes during a scary scene or just watch it from between our fingers, we all love the genre. Make sure to create a cosy room with no lights for an added effect.

Here is a list of new horror movies on Netflix you can binge on this weekend

#1 The Mist

This Hollywood horror movie, directed by Frank Darabont, is about a small town that has been through a brutal storm. After the storm passes, the residents discover a malevolent mist that presides over their homes, killing everyone who remains outside. The cast of the movie includes Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, Andre Braugher and others in prominent roles. Watch the movie in a dark room this weekend for a scary effect.

#2 Day Shift

Directed by JJ Perry, this horror comedy movie is packed with action. A hardworking father living a secret life as a vampire hunter tries to save his family. The entire process is captured beautifully with a mix of comedy and horror. The cast of the movie includes Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good and others in lead roles.

#3 Body Cam

Directed by Malik Vitthal, this new horror movie on Netflix is a must-watch. After the horrific death of a police officer, her colleague investigates the case to discover that something supernatural is targeting the police in her unit. The cast of the movie includes Mary J Blige, Nat Wolff, David Zayas, David Warshofsky and others In lead roles. Make sure to have company while watching this gruesome new horror flick.

#4 The Fog

The 2005 movie, which recently made its OTT debut on Netflix, The Fog, is directed by Rupert Wainwright. The horror movie is about a coastal Oregon town visited by the spirits of lepers and sailors of a ship that was previously steered away by the town’s forefathers on purpose back in the day. The movie’s cast includes Tom Welling, Maggie Grace, Selma Blair, DeRay Davis and others in prominent roles. The thick mist of spirits is sure to disturb your night’s sleep.

#5 Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island

Directed by Jeff Wadlow, this new horror movie on Netflix is about how the host of a mysterious island promises to fulfil the fantasies of its guests, but their visit to the resort becomes a nightmare as they fight for their survival. The movie’s cast includes Michael Pena, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell and others in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such entertaining updates.