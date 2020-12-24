The last Friday of 2020 is set to coincide with Christmas and what more could we ask for? Making the festivities all the more special, a string of OTT platforms are all set to light up our digital screens with a bunch of new releases. Here are 5 movies and web series that will be releasing this Friday on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, and other OTT platforms.

#1 Coolie No 1

The big Bollywood release this festival is Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1. A rework of the 1995 hit film, of the same name, Coolie No 1 follows the life of Raju, a railway porter, who lies about his financial situation to get married to a rich girl. Soon Raju’s real identity is exposed but he cooks up a story of having a rich twin. With the trailer of this David Dhawan directorial receiving a mixed response, it remains to be seen if the film manages to strike a chord with the audience.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Shootout At Alair

The Telugu thriller series, starring Srikanth and Prakash Raj in lead roles, is said to be inspired by real-life incidents. The series revolves around a criminal who kills a policeman every year on the day of the Mecca Masjid blasts. While he is soon encountered, the murder of a policeman, on the same day, raises questions on the possibility of the antagonist still being alive.

Where to watch: Zee5

#3 Sandwiched Forever

Basking in the stupendous success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, SonyLIV will be hoping to end the year on a high. Its upcoming original series, Sandwiched Forever, is a comical take on the life of a newly married couple that gets entangled between its in-laws. Directed by Rohan Sippy, this series has Kunaal Roy Kapur, Aahana Kumra, Atul Kulkarni, Lubna Salim, Zakir Hussain, and Divya Seth Shah essay the lead roles.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

#4 Bridgerton

The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, Bridgerton is the story of eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family looking for love and happiness in London high society. This British period drama has been by Created by Chris Van Dusen.

Where to watch: Netflix

#5 The Missing Stone

The 5-episode suspense thriller series follows Dhwani and her husband, Sahir, as they try to discover truths behind the sudden disappearance of the former’s younger sister at a resort. Witness the protagonist put the clues of the puzzles together in her quest to reach her sister. And if the recently released trailer is anything to go by, the show promises to be binge-worthy.

Where to watch: MX Player