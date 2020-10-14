Gone are those days when film lovers used to eagerly wait to grab a copy of a film magazine to get updates on their favourite stars. The digital wave has ensured that the fans are just a click away from getting the latest news about their beloved celebrities. The celebs too have taken quite well to social networking. Breaking away from stereotypes and inhibitions, they have been growing increasingly active on social sites to stay connected with their followers. From sharing updates on upcoming movies to uploading images from their family vacations, celebs nowadays are breaking the internet by generating tremendous fan engagement. Of late, the focus generally has been tending to lie on the accounts of Telugu actors, who, within a short span of time, have managed to surpass their Southern counterparts in terms of followers. From Vijay Deverakonda to Rana Daggubati here are the five most followed Telugu actors (male) on Instagram.

Five most followed Telugu actors on Instagram:

#1 Vijay Deverakonda- 9.2 million followers

Grabbing the audience’s attention with Pelli Choopulu in 2016, Vijay Deverakonda soon turned into T-Town’s heartthrob. Gaining immense popularity with Arjun Reddy in 2017, the actor saw fandom sprout in different parts of the country, especially among the young audience. Frequently making news with his dressing sense and off-screen statements, Deverakonda is one of the social media’s darlings. Recently, he became the first South Indian actor to cross 8 million followers on Instagram. Currently boasting of 9.2 million followers, Vijay Deverakonda is the most followed Telugu actor on Instagram.

#2 Allu Arjun- 8.9 million followers

Taking the second place on the list of the most followed Telugu actors on Instagram is ‘Stylish Star’ Allu Arjun. The actor not only enjoys a massive fan base in the Telugu states but also has fan clubs in several other states, thanks to the incredibly popular dubbed versions of his films. Recently, the 37-year-old clocked the 8 million mark on Instagram and is racing towards the next landmark.

#3 Mahesh Babu- 5.7 million followers

Mahesh Babu, who is the first South Indian actor to gain 10 million followers on Twitter, was a rather late entrant on Instagram. Joining the social media platform in 2018, the Tollywood’s superstar has managed to rake in close to 6 million followers in a span of about two and a half years. From sharing his interests to posting lovable images of his family, Mahesh Babu certainly knows a thing or two about keeping his fans hooked.

#4 Prabhas- 5.4 million followers

Another late entrant onto the social networking app, Prabhas first marked his presence on Instagram in 2019. Making a grand debut, Prabhas broke the internet with his first post from SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Striking 1 million followers in no time, the actor’s account is now followed by 5.4 million people, making it one of the most followed Instagram accounts of a Telugu actor. Counted among one of India’s biggest superstars, Prabhas will soon greet the audience with Radhe Shyam. The actor will then feature in Adipurush, which will be directed by Om Raut.

#5 Rana Daggubati- 4.2 million followers

Coming from a family that has been in the film industry for the last three generations, Rana Daggubati forayed into the cinematic world as an actor with Shekhar Kammula’s Leader. From his debut film where he played a young Chief Minister The Ghazi Attack, Rana has traversed through different kinds of roles with equal zest. However, it was his portrayal as the towering Bhallala Deva in the Bahubali franchise that made Rana a household name across the nation. From his eternal love for food to his madness for cinema, the actor frequently shares glimpses of his life through Instagram with a whopping 4.2 million followers.