As Indian Idol 12 moves closer to a spectacular grand finale, this weekend is all set to be filled with fun and entertainment, with singer Sonu Kakkar (elder sister of Neha Kakkar) as the special guest. This Sunday’s episode is themed India Ki Farmayish where the contestants will fulfill a ‘Farmayish’ of a song made by the guests. Along with that, on Saturday’s episode, Himesh Reshammiya’s chartbusters will be performed in a special episode called Himesh Ka Suroor which is definitely something to look forward to! While it’s a routine to hear the best voices of India perform on the stage, there are 5 interesting things to watch out for this weekend on Indian Idol.

#1 Fitness buff Tripat Singh’s advice for Shanmukha Priya

It will be yet another proud moment for Vizag as Indian Idol 12 contestant, Shanmukha Priya has been winning the hearts of the judges and audience alike with her beautiful yodeling skills. While she loves to experiment with her performances to bring in a new flavor to the original tracks, this time it will be the song Darling Aankhon se Aankhen Chaar Karne Do that does the magic. The cherry on the cake will be the presence of fitness buff Tripat Singh who came to motivate Shanmukha Priya. Mr. Singh shows his power fitness moves which shocks everyone on the sets.

#2 Himesh Reshammiya finds a doppelganger in Danish Mohd

Danish Mohd’s performance on Himesh Reshammiya’s hit songs Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Teraa Surroor receives mighty praises. While everyone knows that apart from singing, Danish also enjoys impersonating personalities, he had a surprise in store for guest judge Himesh Reshammiya. Post his power-packed performance, Danish was seen entering the stage as exactly Himesh Reshammiya from head to toe! At one point, he looked so much like Himesh that everyone on set including Himesh could not make out the difference.

#3 Pawandeep Rajan finds a fan in Little Drummer Boy Joey

Talented singer Pawandeep Rajan impresses everyone with his soulful performance on the song Phir Se Ud Chala. To encourage Pawandeep, Drummer Boy Joey (Prayaan) showcases his highly profound skill of playing the drums. Further, as a token of appreciation, Pawan who is known for his signature Himachali topi (cap), gracefully lifts his cap to Prayaan who was visibly happy.

#4 Vartika Jha dances to the tunes of Nihal Tauro

Marvelous singer Nihal Tauro mesmerizes everyone with his fabulous performance on a romantic song Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali on the ‘Farmayish of the sensational Super Dancer Chapter 4 choreographer Vartika Jha. After his performance, Vartika joins him on stage and shakes a leg. While Vartika mesmerizes everyone with her power-packed moves, Nihal on the other hand tries to catch up to her steps in the most hilarious way!

#5 Shabbir Kumar impressed by Danish Mohd

Talented contestant Danish Mohd, who gives an incredible performance on the song Jab Hum Jawan Honge and Zindagi Har Kadam Ek Nai Jung Hai at the Farmayish of Shabbir Kumar, amazes everyone present on sets. Further, in the show, the ace playback singer will be seen sharing the stage and encourage Danish to excel at his skill.

Indian Idol update:

Last week, Indian Idol witnessed the elimination of Anjali Gaikwad. With her elimination, India’s most popular singing reality show is left with eight contenders for the highly coveted title. They are Shanmukha Priya, Sayli Kishor Kambli, Danish Mohd, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Nihal Tauro and Pawandeep Rajan.

The Himesh Ka Suroor special episode of Indian Idol 12 will telecast on Saturday at 9:30 PM while the India Ki Farmayish episode will telecast on Sunday at 9:30 PM. You can catch it live on Sony Entertainment Television. Now that voting lines have opened, here’s how you can vote for your favorite Indian Idol Contestant.