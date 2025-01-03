With the new year rolling in, it’s time to plan those travel resolutions you’ve been putting off. If exploring new cultures, cuisines, and destinations is on your list, then solo trips might be the perfect way to kickstart 2025. Here’s a curated list of five international trips you can take solo from Visakhapatnam, all within a budget of Rs 1 lakh. These destinations promise unique experiences without breaking the bank.

Disclaimer: The given round-trip fares are sourced from Google Flights.

1. Colombo, Sri Lanka

A harmonious mix of colonial heritage and modern charm, Colombo is a delightful getaway for history buffs and beach lovers alike. The city’s golden beaches, stunning temples, and colonial-era architecture make it a top pick for travellers. Foodies will find the bustling markets a haven of local herbs and spices, with dishes that tell a story of Sri Lanka’s vibrant culture.

Must-visit spots include Colombo Fort, the serene Beira Lake, and Mount Lavinia Beach. Whether you’re soaking in the city’s luxurious vibes or exploring its historical gems, Colombo has something for everyone.

Round-Trip Fare: Starts at Rs 24,000 (as low as Rs 18,000 for February bookings).

2. Muscat, Oman

Muscat, with its exquisite traditional and modern attractions, makes for an unforgettable destination. From its ornate mosques to lush green oases, the Omani capital is perfect for those seeking both adventure and peace.

Spend your days basking on the bustling Qurum Beach or retreating to the quieter sands of Yitti Beach. History enthusiasts can marvel at ancient forts like Al Jalali and Mutrah Fort. With its rich cultural charm, Muscat ensures every moment is memorable.

Round-Trip Fare: Starts at Rs 23,000 (as low as Rs 21,000 for February bookings).

3. Kathmandu, Nepal

Situated amidst the towering peaks of the Himalayas, Kathmandu is a haven for adventurers and spiritual seekers alike. The city serves as a gateway to iconic treks like Mount Everest Base Camp and the Annapurna Circuit. Beyond its natural beauty, Kathmandu offers a rich cultural experience with attractions like Darbar Square, the Pasupatinath Temple, and authentic Nepali cuisine.

Round-Trip Fare: Starts at Rs 25,000 (as low as Rs 24,000 for February bookings).

4. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, is a hub of colonial architecture, bustling markets, and poignant war museums that offer a deep dive into Vietnam’s storied past.

Don’t miss the Reunification Palace, War Remnants Museum, and the delightful water puppet shows. Whether wandering through French-inspired boulevards or enjoying street food at local markets, Ho Chi Minh City offers a unique cultural jolt.

Round-Trip Fare: Starts at Rs 33,000 (as low as Rs 22,000 for February bookings).

5. Bangkok, Thailand

Known as the “Big Mango,” Bangkok is a city that caters to every kind of traveller. From the peaceful Wat Arun and the regal Grand Palace to the delightful night markets and luxurious malls, there’s much to do here.

For nature enthusiasts, Lumpini Park provides a serene escape, while Safari World offers a chance to see exotic wildlife up close. With its bustling streets and colourful culture, Bangkok promises an unforgettable solo adventure.

Round-Trip Fare: Starts at Rs 28,000 (as low as Rs 23,000 for February bookings).

From lovely beaches to majestic mountains and beautiful cityscapes, these international destinations offer a diverse range of experiences for solo travellers. With flights from Visakhapatnam at affordable rates, planning international trips has never been easier. So, pack your bags, book your tickets, and make 2025 a year of wanderlust!

