As the year draws to a close, what better way to usher in the New Year than with a scenic road trip to some less-crowded, less-known beaches? Luckily, we’ve found some great spots – all within 100 km of the city – that promise great views, unspoiled beauty, and memorable experiences. Whether you’re seeking solitude, adventure, or a simple picnic spot, these hidden beaches near Visakhapatnam are perfect for your New Year’s getaway.

1. Seethapalem Beach

Located on the outskirts of Vizag, Seethapalem Beach is a calm and untouched paradise. Its isolation and pristine beauty make it one of the most enchanting beaches near the city. Start your journey early to catch the sunrise, a spectacle that truly elevates the experience.

What makes this beach unique is the small hill nearby, perfect for a short trek. The panoramic views from the top capture the surrounding city and landscape in all their glory. Adding to its charm is a fascinating sea cave, an extraordinary feature not found elsewhere in Vizag.

For an even quieter retreat, drive 15 minutes to Lovapalem Beach, a secluded haven nearby.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 50 km

2. Revupolavaram Beach

If you’re looking for a beach that has both natural beauty and a hint of adventure, Revupolavaram Beach is your go-to destination. Famous for its sunrise and sunset views, this spot exudes a peaceful charm that is enhanced by its clean waters and fresh air.

The beach is home to Shiva and Parvathi idols reminiscent of the ones in Kailasagiri, and it features the iconic Revupolavaram Beach Bridge, which juts out into the sea. While the bridge offers breathtaking views, exercise caution if you decide to walk on it as maintenance may not always be up to standard.

Surrounded by a local fishing harbour, mountains, and rivers, this beach is an ideal spot to reconnect with nature, away from the crowds of more popular beaches.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 75 km

3. Rambilli Beach

Rambilli Beach is a serene retreat that remains largely untouched by tourists. Its clean waters and tranquil atmosphere make it a favourite among locals seeking a quiet escape. Perfect for early mornings, this beach offers stunning sunrise views and a peaceful environment for spending quality time with loved ones.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 50 km

4. Pandavula Pancha Beach

For adventure seekers, Pandavula Pancha Beach is perfect. This offbeat location is a journey in itself as the path is tricky and muddy to manoeuvre (a sturdy off-road bike may be your best companion, according to a visitor). The beach is known for its unique red, black, and yellow sands, complemented by striking red stone formations along the shore.

Its raw beauty and isolation make it a must-visit for anyone looking to escape the beaten path. While the journey can be challenging, the destination is undoubtedly rewarding.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 60 km

5. Pentakota Beach

Pentakota Beach is a picturesque getaway known for its solitude and scenic beauty. Its crowning glory is the Pentakota Lighthouse, established in 1957, which offers spectacular views of the surrounding coastline.

This spot is ideal for a family picnic or a peaceful day by the sea. The lighthouse adds a touch of nostalgia and charm to the beach, making it a unique experience.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 90 km

Visakhapatnam is close to several hidden beaches, each with its own allure. From secluded shores to adventurous trails, these destinations promise a refreshing break from the ordinary. As you gear up for the New Year, pack your bags, gather your loved ones, and get on the road to one of these amazing beaches!

