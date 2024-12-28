It is said that the early bird catches the worm, but what about the early bird on the earliest day of the year? We’re not sure, but why not find out? With New Year’s Day approaching, it’s bringing along the rare opportunity of experiencing the first dawn of the year firsthand and feeling inspired. If this sounds interesting to you, here’s our pick of some places in Visakhapatnam that you could visit to begin the new year on a positive note.

1. Thotlakonda Viewpoint

Start your morning at Thotlakonda, where the views of the sunrise over the Bay of Bengal create a mesmerizing spectacle. An isolated Buddhist heritage site, this area is generally undisturbed and peaceful. The viewpoint is located a little further from the site. Overlooking the sea, it is the perfect spot for quiet reflection as you welcome the year ahead.

2. Yarada Cliffside

For a mild activity and refreshment, head to Yarada Beach, which is located right beside a mountain range. Take a walk along the cliffside and catch a view of the endless ocean frm up above! With the cool breeze and the sound of waves surrounding you, this place is certain to make your New Year’s morn special.

3. Ross Hill

A sunrise visit to Ross Hill, one of Vizag’s iconic religious landmarks, makes for a perfect way to welcome New Year’s morning. The view from the hill – one of the highest in the region – lets visitors glimpse a stunning vista of the city and the harbour, with a few stray ships making their way past the hill into the calm inner harbour. The Ross Hill Church is also located here, and you can make a brief detour to it for a moment of solace and introspection.

4. Relli Lake

Located near Madhurawada, Relli Lake is a secluded beauty! With calm waters and mountainous landscapes around, the lake is ideal for a calm start to the year whilst being connected to nature. There have been reports of animals roaming near the lake, as it is a part of Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, so we advise visitors to take caution.

7. Andhra University campus

For a mix of nostalgia and calm, take an early morning stroll through the Andhra University campus. The iconic pathways lined with greenery provide a peaceful environment for reflection and a perfect opportunity to set the tone for the year ahead.

Starting your year with a visit to one of these places in Visakhapatnam will hopefully leave you feeling energized, inspired, and ready to take on the challenges of the year. Whether you choose to reflect, trek, or simply soak in nature’s beauty, these places promise an unforgettable start to 2024!

