Visakhapatnam district in-charge Minister D S Veeranjaneya Swamy has congratulated Nitish Kumar Reddy of Visakhapatnam on his superb performance on the fourth day of the cricket test match against Australia.

Being number 8, the young player scored a century creating a history, said the Minister describing it a rare feat. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the third youngest cricket player among Indians to make the achievement, the Minister said terming it a proud moment for the Telugus.

The Minister further said that Nitish Kumar Reddy earlier had several accomplishments to his credit as a Ranji player. He wished Nitish Kumar Reddy to scale new heights in the field in future.

Former Indian chief selector M S K Prasad was all praise for the extraordinary performance of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

“Making a century by the No. 8 batsman after fall of seven wickets is unimaginable,” said Prasad adding that the young player made it facing veteran Australia bowlers.

The talent of Nitish Kumar Reddy, from Visakhapatnam, was tapped when he was 12 and he was given coaching in cricket, he said and added that the coaches moulded him as the best player. Prasad also extended greetings to the family members of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu