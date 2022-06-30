In a recent incident in Bheemili, the Visakhapatnam City Police have arrested 5 people for duping tourists and extorting ₹76,000 on Tuesday. The arrested allegedly impersonated themselves as police personnel in front of the tourists.

Identified as S Satish (24), P Karuna (26), Y Pavan Sai (24), S Venkatesh (22), and Ch Siva Prasad (27), they were all from different parts of the city.

According to the Visakhapatnam City Police, a family from Anakapalli District had come to visit Bheemili and were residing at a resort. The accused, who were also reportedly staying in the same resort, noticed the members of the family indulged in gambling. They formulated a plan, impersonated police personnel and threatened to arrest them. They reportedly took approximately ₹76,000 from them.

The tourists who suspected the fraud as they saw them leaving the resort in a hurry reported the incident to the police immediately. Based on a complaint, the police caught the accused and recovered ₹46,000 from them.

Upon investigation, the police also found that the accused had a previous criminal history.

