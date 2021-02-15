Camping is often related to adventure, soul searching, and exploring. They say the best memories are made during such getaways. Staying in a tent, gazing at the stars, and just talking with your friends or family all night up with a campfire lit, in the wilderness is a distinctive experience in itself. When it comes to Vizag, the district is a treasure of undiscovered beauty as there are many spots to explore. Without further ado, let’s dive into the list of five places in and around Vizag, offering such a camping experience.

List of 5 idyllic camping spots in Vizag:

#1 Araku

Araku has always been the perfect getaway for Vizagites. The number of people inclined towards camping in the valley has considerably increased over the past few years. From Ananthagiri waterfalls to the new adventure enthusiasts’ favourite, Vanjangi, there are so many scenic spots offering thrilling camping experience. Pause and dwell into the untamed beauty of the greens and the hill views by staying one step closer to nature.

#2 Lambasingi

In recent years, Lambasingi has become the darling of tourists with its chilling temperatures. It also gives a chance for hiking and camping amidst the hills and the strawberry farms. Chekatimamidi, Pedabarada, and Parikalu are some of the famous campgrounds.

#3 Arma Konda

At 5,540 ft Arma Konda is the tallest peak in the Eastern Ghats. If you are looking for a raw adventure pick this hidden gem in the north of Paderu is the perfect fit. Interact with the local residents and make the best of your camping experience.

#4 Kondakarla Ava

Known to be one of the largest freshwater lakes in the district, Kondakarla Ava is filled with lotuses and various species of migratory birds. Besides boating and birdwatching, it also offers camping sites with picturesque views of the sunrise and beautiful landscapes.

#5 Yarada beach

The charm of Vizag is in its beaches. And Yarada beach definitely tops the list. With towering hills on three sides and the serene beach on the occasion, Yarada serenades the visitors with its captivating locales. With the best views of sunrise and sunset along with the tranquil blues of the waves on the offer, Yarada is a cool destination to go camping with your friends and family and unwind from the hustle and bustle of the world.