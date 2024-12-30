January is here, and with it comes a fresh lineup of OTT releases promising binge-worthy entertainment. From thought-provoking dramas to heart-pounding thrillers, this month’s releases cater to every mood. Whether you’re into art-house films, teen dramas, or gripping documentaries, these five highly anticipated new OTT releases of 2025 are ready to make their mark on your watchlist starting from this week itself!

1. All We Imagine As Light

Step into the lives of three women navigating the complexities of loneliness, love, and city life in this poignant art-house drama.

Nurse Prabha receives a surprise gift from her estranged husband, while her young roommate Anu struggles to find privacy with her partner amidst the chaos of Mumbai.

Directed by the acclaimed Payal Kapadia, this cinematic gem has already turned heads at international film festivals and received Golden Globe nominations.

It’s a rare blend of raw emotion and metropolitan realism that promises to leave a lasting impression.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: 3 January 2025

2. XO Kitty (Season 2)

Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey is back at the Korean Independent School of Seoul, but this time she’s flying solo.

Season 2 sees Kitty embracing her independence, exploring casual dating, and uncovering secrets from her late mother’s past.

Expect heartwarming moments, unexpected twists, and plenty of swoon-worthy drama as Kitty navigates life, love, and friendships in her own unique way.

For fans of teen rom-coms and K-dramas, this To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spin-off continues to deliver all the feels.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 16 January 2025

3. Paatal Lok (Season 2)

The dark and gripping underworld of Paatal Lok returns, raising the stakes higher than ever.

Hathi Ram Chaudhary finds himself in uncharted territory, confronting a web of corruption, justice, and moral dilemmas. Packed with unexpected twists, this new season promises to be even darker and more intense than the first.

With its raw storytelling and unforgettable characters, Paatal Lok is a must-watch for thriller enthusiasts.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 17 January 2025

4. The Roshans

Dive into the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most influential families with this exclusive documentary.

The Roshans takes you on a journey through the lives of Roshan Lal, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan, highlighting their contributions to Indian cinema.

Featuring insights from Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others, this series offers an intimate look into the triumphs and struggles of this artistic dynasty.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 17 January 2025

5. Black Warrant

Experience the gritty realities of Tihar Jail in Netflix’s first-ever prison drama series. Black Warrant explores the life of rookie jailer Sunil Gupta as he navigates the power dynamics, harsh conditions, and high-profile cases within Asia’s largest prison.

Set in the politically charged 1980s, this adaptation of the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer promises an intense and thought-provoking watch.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: 10 January 2025

This January, settle in with your favorite snacks and explore these diverse stories that promise to entertain, inspire, and thrill. Whether you’re seeking heartwarming tales, historical insights, or edge-of-your-seat drama, these new OTT releases, some of which you can start streaming this week, have something special for everyone!

