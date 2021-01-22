It’s 4:30-5 in the evening, you just got back from work, college or logged off your system. You smell tea simmering in your kitchen. As you pour your evening chai into your cup, you wish to munch on some yummy snack. Hungry yet? We’ve got you covered. With pani puris and Pav Bhaji known to all, here are 5 street foods in Vizag we are never guilty of indulging in.

5 street foods in Vizag we are never guilty of indulging in

#1 Muri Mixture

With crispy puffed rice, crunchy peanuts and an assortment of herbs and spices, Muri mixture is loved by all. Probably a distant cousin of bhel puri from the North, Vizagites swear by muri mixture’s unique taste only found in the city of destiny.

#2 Tomato Slice

A spicy mixture of sev, onions and puffed rice served on freshly cut tomato slices keeps you wanting for more. Get yourself a plate of this delicious snack and watch the waves crash onto the shore at RK Beach road.

#3 LIC Punugulu

Ah! Punugulu are love, aren’t they? Crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, this popular street-snack never disappoints. Served with lip-smacking ginger chutney and finely chopped onions, punugulu can throw your diet plans to a delicious toss.

#4 Chicken Seekulu

A favourite to many spice lovers, chicken skewers, better known as seekulu, tug the hearts of non-veg aficionados. Pieces of chicken are marinated with spicy flavours and barbequed over coal to make for an irresistible street food option in Vizag. Get started with one stick and you wouldn’t stop anytime soon.

#5 Vankaya Bajji

If you think the evergreen eggplant can be used only for curries and chutneys, then here’s a checkpoint for you. Giving our favourite veggie a yummy twist, the vankaya bajji will leave you craving for more. Treat yourself to the delight of biting through layers of fried batter, with the spicy vankaya stuffing, to know why this one is a favourite street food for many in Vizag.