As they say, “life is better when you’re laughing”. And boy didn’t one man make our life better by making a bunch of lovely films. Popularly called as ‘Haasya Brahma’, Jandhyala Subrahmanya Sastry is synonymous with classic comedies in Telugu. Fondly remembered for chalking peculiar characters, penning down relatable conversations, and creating enjoyable comedies, Jandhyala continues to be looked up to as a trendsetter of the much-loved genre in Telugu. In times when on-screen stories seem to be major stress-busters, what’s better than rolling back the years and binging some good cherishable comedies? While there’s a huge happy lot to pick from, we give you 5 of our favourite comedy movies by Jandhyala that are available on YouTube.

5 evergreen movies of Jandhyala you can watch on YouTube:

#1 Aha Naa Pellanta (1987)

Actors: Rajendra Prasad, Rajani, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Brahmanandam

Of course, you saw this one coming, didn’t you? Treasured as one of the greatest comedies ever made in Telugu cinema, Aha Naa Pellanta is arguably Jandhyala’s finest work. Featuring outstanding acts by Kota Srinivasa Rao; in the role of a miser, and Brahmanandam; as the former’s frustrated man Friday, the film is a marvelous laugh-riot. While we’re sure most of you are already members of this film’s fan club, we strongly recommend the remaining ones to watch Aha Naa Pellanta ASAP!

#2 Hai Hai Nayaka (1989)

Actors: Naresh, Bharati, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Suryakantham

Hai Hai Nayaka is another shining example of our beloved Haasya Brahma’s genius. This one stands out for the unique and funny way in which Jandhyala brings two cussers to life on screen, making the audience split their sides with a rather unexpected presentation of Telugu swear words. Watch out for the acts by Kota Srinivasa Rao and the ever-graceful Suryakantham.

#3 Chantabbai

Actors: Chiranjeevi, Suhasini, ‘Suthi’ Velu

Detective Panduranga Rao, aka James Bond, is here to keep your eyes glued to the screen for a jolly good 130 minutes. Starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, Chantabbai came as a breath of fresh air in Telugu cinema during the mid-80s. Considered to be a film that was ahead of its time, Chantabbai saw Jandhyala impress the audience with an engaging detective-drama, entwined wonderfully well with his hallmark entertainment.

#4 Padamati Sandhya Ragam

Actors: Vijayashanti, Thomas Jane, Sivamani

Padamati Sandhya Ragam sees Jandhaya showcase the cultural differences between two regions of the world. This romantic comedy has Sandhya (Vijayashanti), who comes from a Telugu family, fall in love with an American. Fearing disapproval by her orthodox father, she elopes with her lover to get married. What transpires all along is an engaging drama filled with Jandhyala’s trademark hilarity.

#5 Jayammu Nischayammu Raa

Actors: Rajendra Prasad, Chandramohan, Srilakshmi, Kota Srinivasa Rao

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa is another Jandhyala slapstick that succeeded in amusing the audience in the late 80s. Featuring Rajendra Prasad and Chandramohan as the leads, the film is popularly remembered for the comic acts by Brahmanandam, Srilakshmi, and Kota Srinivasa Rao. It even marked the debut of renowned comedian Dharmavarapu Subramanyam.

What are your top picks among the comedy movies directed by Jandhyala?