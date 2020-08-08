OTTs have kept us hooked of late. The Disney+Hotstar collaboration has brought in numerous old favourites back to our screens, including iconic ones like The Lion King, Frozen 2 among many others. Even as we’re revisiting some hot favourites, here are some more English movies that Disney+Hotstar is doling out this month.

5 English movies to watch on Disney+Hotstar this August

#1 Spies in Disguise

Spies in Disguise is an animated movie about two polar opposite spies. Will Smith and Tom Holland play the leads, with Rashida Jones and DJ Khaled in important roles. The comedy flick must be on your watchlist, if you’re a Smith or Holland fan.

Releasing On: 8 August

#2 Howard

if you grew up watching Disney movies as a child and sang along to the iconic lyrics, Howard is set to be a treat for you. The original documentary based on legendary lyricist Howard Ashman takes us through the process behind all those iconic Disney songs.

Releasing On: 8 August

#3 Underwater

Underwater follows the story of a group of individuals stuck at the bottom of the ocean in a drilling station. The thriller then follows their attempts to get out of their circumstances while facing grave dangers. The cast features Kristen Stewart of Twilight fame and Jessica Henwick among others.

Releasing On: 14 August

#4 The One & Only Ivan

The One & Only Ivan features the story of Ivan – a Silverback Gorilla who is taken away from his natural habitat in the jungle to perform at a circus in the city. The story then features Ivan’s longing to go back home to his family.

Releasing On: 21 August

#4 Phineas & Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Based on the TV show Phineas & Ferb, the movie features a similar premise that all the TV shows have in general. The movie features how Candace, the elder sister gets abducted by aliens and the duo’s attempt to bring her back.

Releasing On: 28 August