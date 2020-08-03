Binge watching web series is one way we’re keeping ourselves occupied during these unprecedented times. While shows like Arya, Loser and Special Ops have kept us hooked on our gadgets, here are 5 upcoming series on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Zee5 that promise to enthrall us this month.

Upcoming series on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 to look forward to in August:

#1 Bandish Bandits

New web series Bandish Bandits seems like its going to be binge-worthy with a classic boy-meets-girl story. The premise is set between two musicians from entirely different schools of thought, and how they come together to form their band ‘Bandish Bandits’. Directed by Actor-Director Anand Tiwari, the series is set in picturesque Rajasthan, with Naseeruddin Shah essaying an important role.

Release Date: 4 August

Where: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Lucifer

Lucifer, loosely based on the Biblical character returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and runs a club. Revived for the fifth season, we now are introduced to Lucifer’s twin brother Michael in the show. Complete with references to hell, and the demon’s shenanigans, this season promises an engaging affair.

Release Date: 21 August

Where: Netflix

#3 Churails

Churails follows the story of four unassuming women who run an apparel store during the day and go undercover to investigate men who cheat on their wives during the night. Set in Karachi, Pakistan, the show follows the events of four feisty women who are out to break the rules, albeit for a good cause. We’re hooked onto this one owing to its fast-paced and interesting trailer.

Release Date: 11 August

Where: Zee5

#4 Abhay 2

Directed by Ken Ghosh (of Ishq Vishq and Fida fame), Abhay 2 stars Kunal Khemu in the lead. The show also stars Ram Kapoor as the show’s antagonist aside from Chunky Panday. The series revolves around the story of investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh touted as an officer with a criminal mind. Actors Namit Das (of Arya fame) and Sandeepa Dhar will be seen in important roles.

Release Date: 14 August

Where: Zee5

#5 World’s Most Wanted

World’s Most Wanted is a docu-series on Netflix that follows how policemen and intelligence officers around the world try to catch hold of sinister criminals. The show takes us through real-life officers getting into the psyche of the criminals, guessing their next move to take them into custody.

Releasing Date: 5 August

Where: Netflix