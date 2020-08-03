The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, on Monday, issued guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in yoga institutes and gyms, which will be reopening on 5 August as part of Unlock 3.0. The guidelines have been issued to minimize all possible physical contacts between staff, members & visitors and maintain social distancing and other preventive and safety measures in context of COVID-19. It may be noted that all yoga institutes and gyms in containment zones will be remain closed with permission for reopening being granted to only those in outside containment zones.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces.

The generic preventive measures include simple public health measures that are to be followed to reduce the risk of COVID-19. These measures need to be observed by all (members, visitors & staff) in these places at all times. These include:

i. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible.

ii. Use of face covers/masks is mandatory at all times with in the premises. However, during yoga exercise or exercising in gymnasiums, as far as possible only a visor may be used. Use of mask (in particular N-95 masks) during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing.

iii. Practice frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be practised wherever feasible.

iv. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

v. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

vi. Spitting should be strictly prohibited.

vii. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all.

Before opening the yoga institutes/gymnasiums:

Processes & premises redesigning including proper placement of equipments

i. Plan yoga/gymnasiums floor area based on 4m2 per person.

ii. Place equipments, including cardio and strength machines, 6 feet apart, wherever feasible, by moving equipment to facilitate social distancing

iii. Where available, utilize any outdoor space by relocating equipment outside

iv. Create specific pathways for entering and exiting exercise areas within closed spaces using floor or wall markings

v. Ensure queue management, inside and outside the premises, with specific markings on the floor with a gap of 6 feet.

vi. Promote card based/contactless payment.

vii. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees C, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much

as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

viii. Limit the number of staff and members within the general gymnasium floor, specific workout areas and change rooms by:

a. Restricting the number of members allowed in specified areas

b. Implementing ‘fitness sessions’ for particular exercise areas with requirements for members to register (ideally online) for specific sessions

ix. Lockers will remain in use, as long as social distancing is maintained.

x. Ensure dustbins and trash cans are covered at all times

xi. Spas, Sauna, Steam Bath and Swimming Pool (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.

Click here to check the guidelines issued by the Centre ahead of the reopening of yoga institutes and gyms.